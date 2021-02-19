Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $300,000 in support to three regional businesses and helps create 12 jobs.

QUEBEC, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The vitality and dynamism of communities—founded on strong, resilient, innovative SMEs—ensure sustainable economic growth for all and quality jobs for Canadians. Keen to understand clearly the particular realities of Quebec's regions and to support the businesses that make them strong, the Government of Canada, listening now more than ever, is investing in projects that will be promising for the economic recovery.

In Québec, the information technologies industry counts several dynamic businesses with innovative ideas whose work is boosting the region's reputation across the country. Tested by the challenges posed by COVID-19, these SMEs are now ready to rebound. And as Quebec's regional prosperity relies on strong local economic fabric, where businesses are able to innovate and lead promising projects, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence to support them as they pursue their activities and to foster their growth.

Three businesses receive a total of $300,000 for promising projects in information technologies sector

With this in mind, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and President of the Treasury Board, accompanied by Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis–Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, today announced financial support for UEAT Technologies Inc., Solutions Caristix Inc. and Kreezee Corporation. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Details on the repayable contributions are as follows:

UEAT Technologies, $150,000 . CED's assistance has enabled the start-up to market internationally an innovative artificial intelligence-based online ordering solution for the restaurant industry. This project has led to the creation of four jobs directly, in addition to accelerating growth at the business, which has succeeded in creating and maintaining 70 quality jobs.

. CED's assistance has enabled the start-up to market internationally an innovative artificial intelligence-based online ordering solution for the restaurant industry. This project has led to the creation of four jobs directly, in addition to accelerating growth at the business, which has succeeded in creating and maintaining 70 quality jobs. Solutions Caristix, $100,000 . CED's assistance will enable the business to finalize the development of a software program that will facilitate the integration of patient data found in various complex, specialized hospital computer systems. The project also aims to market all of Solutions Caristix's products in the U.S., Europe and Australia . It will lead to the creation of four jobs.

. CED's assistance will enable the business to finalize the development of a software program that will facilitate the integration of patient data found in various complex, specialized hospital computer systems. The project also aims to market all of Solutions Caristix's products in the U.S., and . It will lead to the creation of four jobs. Kreezee Corporation, $50,000 . CED's assistance will enable the business to develop the functionalities of an innovative application to manage amateur sports leagues and tournaments and to market it internationally. This project will lead to the creation of four jobs.

The Government of Canada is proud to recognize and support businesses and organizations working in sectors of activity that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's future and economic recovery are founded on the flagship industries of regional economies. They contribute significantly to Quebec's economic growth and will be key assets to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes the need to intervene based on the strengths and assets present in each region. As such, CED's support for UEAT Technologies, Solutions Caristix and Kreezee Corporation will enable Québec to position itself at an advantage to participate in the coming recovery."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and President of the Treasury Board

"Today's announcement demonstrates that CED is fostering growth for all by strengthening the entrepreneurial and industrial fabric of our regions, including by improving their assets. I am delighted with the support granted to UEAT Technologies, Solutions Caristix and Kreezee Corporation, whose projects will translate into the creation of jobs here at home."

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and to help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to the specific assets of Quebec's different regions, such as here in Québec; they will be essential elements in ensuring an inclusive recovery and in creating good jobs in all of our communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. These contributions have been granted under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, which aims to support Quebec SMEs as they develop through innovation, among other things.

