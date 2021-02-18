Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $700,000 in support to three businesses in the metropolis and helps create 95 jobs.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The vitality and dynamism of communities—founded on strong, resilient, innovative SMEs—ensure sustainable economic growth for all and quality jobs for Canadians. Keen to understand clearly the particular realities of Quebec's regions and to support the businesses that make them strong, the Government of Canada, listening now more than ever, is investing in projects that will be promising for the economic recovery.

In Montréal, the IT sector counts several dynamic businesses with innovative ideas whose work is boosting the region's reputation across the country. Tested by the challenges posed by COVID-19, these SMEs are now ready to rebound. And as Quebec's regional prosperity relies on strong local economic fabric, where businesses are able to innovate and lead promising projects, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence to support them as they pursue their activities and to foster their growth.

Three businesses receive $700,000 in support for promising projects for the information technology industry

With this in mind, Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, today announced financial support for Prodago Inc., Big Bang and Heyday Technologies Inc. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Details on the repayable assistance are as follows:

Prodago, $300,000 . CED's assistance will enable the business to participate in international conferences and events, develop promotional tools and cover marketing costs. This project, aimed at growing Prodago by implementing an international marketing strategy for its cloud computing platform focusing on sound data governance, will lead to the creation of 60 jobs.

. CED's assistance will enable the business to participate in international conferences and events, develop promotional tools and cover marketing costs. This project, aimed at growing Prodago by implementing an international marketing strategy for its cloud computing platform focusing on sound data governance, will lead to the creation of 60 jobs. Big Bang, $250,000 . CED's assistance will enable the business to cover the costs of implementing a marketing strategy, including participation in international conferences and events, travel costs, translation costs and the hiring of people dedicated to marketing abroad. This project, aimed at accelerating Big Bang's growth, will lead to the creation of 20 jobs.

. CED's assistance will enable the business to cover the costs of implementing a marketing strategy, including participation in international conferences and events, travel costs, translation costs and the hiring of people dedicated to marketing abroad. This project, aimed at accelerating Big Bang's growth, will lead to the creation of 20 jobs. Heyday Technologies, $150,000 . CED's assistance will enable the business to hire two market development resources, as well as cover the costs of digital marketing, exploratory visits and participation in trade fairs. This project, aimed at implementing a marketing strategy in Europe for Heyday's conversational artificial intelligence-based retail technology solution, will lead to the creation of 15 jobs. Initial results for this project have already enabled Heyday to sign contracts with major European clients such as Kaporal, Electro Dépôt and Lacoste.

The Government of Canada is proud to recognize and support businesses and organizations working in sectors of activity that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's future and economic recovery are founded on the flagship industries of regional economies. They contribute significantly to Quebec's economic growth and will be key assets to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Our government is present for our start-ups, and we are announcing today a total of $700,000 to support three technology SMEs. This assistance from CED for Heyday Technologies, a business located in my riding that helps retailers deliver superior client experience; Big Bang, which supports digital processing; and Prodago, which acts in data governance and analytics, will enable Montréal to position itself at an advantage to participate in the coming recovery."

Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and to help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to the specific assets of Quebec's different regions, such as here in Montréal; they will be essential elements in ensuring an inclusive recovery and in creating good jobs in all of our communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. The contributions given to these three SMEs have been granted under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, which aims to support Quebec SMEs as they develop through innovation, among other things.

