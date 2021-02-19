Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $350,000 in support to Custom Diamond International and helps create 20 jobs.

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The vitality and dynamism of communities—founded on strong, resilient, innovative SMEs—ensure sustainable economic growth for all and quality jobs for Canadians. Keen to understand clearly the particular realities of Quebec's regions and to support the businesses that make them strong, the Government of Canada, listening now more than ever, is investing in projects that will be promising for the economic recovery.

In Laval, the metal products industry counts several dynamic businesses with innovative ideas whose work is boosting the region's reputation across the country. Tested by the challenges posed by COVID-19, these SMEs are now ready to rebound. And as Quebec's regional prosperity relies on strong local economic fabric, where businesses are able to innovate and lead promising projects, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence to support them as they pursue their activities and to foster their growth.

Custom Diamond International receives $350,000 in support for promising project in metal products sector

With this in mind, Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy, on behalf of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, today announced $350,000 in financial support for Custom Diamond International. This repayable contribution will enable the business to acquire and install new machines and new manufacturing equipment, including three CNC production machines with generator to complete more complex tasks more quickly. The project, aimed at enhancing business productivity, will lead to the creation of 20 jobs.

Established in Laval in 1997, Custom Diamond International (CDI) is a member of family business The Diamond Group, which has been one of North America's main manufacturers of stainless steel containers for the restaurant industry for over 85 years. Today, CDI designs, manufactures and supplies displays, medical and laboratory equipment, as well as custom stainless-steel products for the retail sector.

The Government of Canada is proud to recognize and support businesses and organizations working in sectors of activity that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's future and economic recovery are founded on the flagship industries of regional economies. They contribute significantly to Quebec's economic growth and will be key assets to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes the need to intervene based on the strengths and assets present in each region. As such, CED's support for Custom Diamond International will enable Laval to position itself at an advantage to participate in the coming recovery."

Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and to help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to the specific assets of Quebec's different regions, such as here in Laval; they will be essential elements in ensuring an inclusive recovery and in creating good jobs in all of our communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. This contribution has been granted under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, which aims to support Quebec SMEs as they develop through innovation, among other things.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]