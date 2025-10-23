Federal investment will enable small- and medium-sized businesses to fast track the commercialization of Canadian-made defence technologies

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - In a dangerous and divided world, the Government of Canada is working collaboratively with industry and other orders of government to boost our national defence capacity while creating economic opportunities for businesses. Alberta's growing defence sector is providing the innovation needed to strengthen security and economic resilience while supporting quality jobs for Albertans and Canadians.

Government of Canada making strategic investments to grow Alberta’s defence industry (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, Corey Hogan, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan, announced $2 million in federal funding for ConvergX Global Solutions Foundation (ConvergX). This investment will allow ConvergX to deliver testing and support services that help Alberta small- and medium-sized businesses commercialize defence-related technologies and products.

ConvergX connects industry leaders, governments, and innovation ecosystems to accelerate the commercialization of technologies and enable businesses to capture global market share. This project will aid the launch of the ConvergX Xpand Commercialization Zone (Xpand) to provide technology testing, validation, and export readiness training to help Alberta businesses commercialize defence-related innovations. While designed for defence, many of these technologies are dual-use, meaning they have applications in sectors like energy, agriculture, and artificial intelligence.

ConvergX also announced today investments from Boeing and the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund for Xpand. By combining industry and government funding, more Alberta businesses can access the valuable services offered by ConvergX to expand their presence in the global defence sector.

Quotes

"Through this investment in ConvergX, our new government is strengthening Canada's security and positioning Alberta as a leader in aerospace and defence innovation. By harnessing Alberta's expertise in advanced manufacturing and technology, we're creating good jobs, driving economic growth, and ensuring a reinvigorated defence industrial base provides our Armed Forces with the tools they need to keep Canadians safe. Together, we're building a stronger, safer, and more resilient Canada."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Calgary continues to exceed expectations in building industries through strategic collaboration. The funding announced today will support a strong Canadian economy by enabling ConvergX to help small- and medium-sized businesses prove their technologies and capture global market share in the aviation and defence industries."

–Corey Hogan, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"This investment marks a powerful next chapter in our mission to connect industries, governments, and innovators across Canada and around the world. Through the ConvergX Xpand Commercialization Zone, we're accelerating proven technologies from Alberta and Canada into global defence and across multiple industries -- turning innovation into capability, and capability into economic growth. Canada's strength has always been collaboration, and this partnership with PrairiesCan, Boeing, and OCIF shows what's possible when industry and government work together. Xpand is more than a commercialization program -- it's creating a bridge between proven technologies and real-world applications, helping build a more secure, resilient, and globally competitive Canada."

–Kimberley Van Vliet, Founder and CEO, ConvergX, and Creator of Xpand

"Boeing is dedicated to advancing the aerospace sector and supporting the Canadian defence community. Through the Xpand initiative, we are not only investing in new and exciting technology but also in the future of Alberta's aerospace industry."

–Al Meinzinger, President, Boeing Canada

"Calgary companies have long led the way in developing technologies that serve both commercial and defence needs but faced challenges in bringing them to market. With OCIF's investment in the Xpand Commercialization Hub, we're helping those innovators bridge the gap between late-stage development and real-world deployment--accelerating growth, creating jobs, and positioning Calgary as a vital contributor to Canada's defence and technology future."

–Brad Parry, CEO, Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund and President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development

Quick facts

Federal funding is expected to provide access to programming and training for more than 45 businesses and support approximately 100 jobs.

