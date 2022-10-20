$55M will be used to maintain, enhance, and expand the 28,000 km Trans Canada Trail, the world's longest network of multi-use trails

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Spending time outdoors and in nature benefits our mental and physical health and well-being. Expanding Canadians' access to nature is a priority for the Government of Canada.

Today, while alongside the Trans Canada Trail and Lachine Canal National Historic Site in Montréal, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced an investment of $55 million over five years to maintain, enhance and expand the Trans Canada Trail.

The Trans Canada Trail is a network of multi-use trails linking 15,000 communities and passing through every provincial and territorial capital across 28,000 kilometres of land and water routes through rural, urban and Indigenous communities from coast to coast to coast. This funding, allocated through Budget 2022, will enhance the user experience of the Trans Canada Trail network, supporting its renewal, growth and long-term sustainability.

This funding will help expand connections of local and regional trails to the Trans Canada Trail; improve trail infrastructure in communities across Canada; enhance accessibility and strengthen inclusive use of the Trail; support local trail organizations and managers who steward The Trail in communities across Canada; and better integrate the Trans Canada Trail into local, regional, and national tourism offers and marketing – promoting a healthy lifestyle year-round and inspiring the people of Canada to discover, cherish and steward their natural and cultural heritage.

These measures will ensure Trans Canada Trail can continue to connect Canadians to nature, improve mental health and wellness, promote regional economic development and tourism, and provide opportunities to support reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and communities.

The Government of Canada is proud to be among the many contributors to Trans Canada Trail. Since 1992, the Government of Canada has contributed over $90 million to Trans Canada Trail, including an investment of $30 million over four years through Budget 2017.

"The more time we spend outdoors, the more likely we are to conserve and protect nature. As an avid hiker of the trail networks around my home of Montreal or across the country, I know first-hand the health benefits of spending time in nature. With this funding, our Government will ensure the Trans Canada Trail can better connect Canadians to nature, and to each other, from coast to coast to coast for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"We are thrilled by Minister Guilbeault's recommitment to Trans Canada Trail's annual funding in this year's federal budget. We are honoured beyond measure by this investment – and we look forward to what we can achieve together in the next five years and beyond. As a valued partner to government, we will catalyze Parks Canada's investment to build the Trail of the future, and to help Canada build back post-pandemic, with programs and partnerships designed to deliver on leveraging tourism and economic development, health and wellness, truth and reconciliation opportunities, and the conservation and preservation opportunities that the Trail provides."

Eleanor McMahon

President & CEO, Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail's story began in 1992, when Albertan Bill Pratt and Quebecker Pierre Camu envisioned a national trail connecting the people of Canada to nature and to one another.





to nature and to one another. 25 years later in 2017, during Canada's sesquicentennial year, Trans Canada Trail celebrated the collective achievement of coast-to-coast-to-coast connection – a historic accomplishment by tens of thousands of people in this country.





sesquicentennial year, Trans Canada Trail celebrated the collective achievement of coast-to-coast-to-coast connection – a historic accomplishment by tens of thousands of people in this country. Today, the Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail in the world, spanning over 28,000 kilometres on land and water. It is a ribbon that connects Canada's diverse landscapes, seasons, people and experiences, and fosters unity, collaboration and connectedness.





diverse landscapes, seasons, people and experiences, and fosters unity, collaboration and connectedness. 80% of Canadians live within 30 minutes of a Trail section.





Trans Canada Trail is a registered charity and stewards this national trail in collaboration with local Trail partners. With funding from the Government of Canada through Parks Canada, and investments from all levels of government and generous donors, Trans Canada Trail is the largest investor in trail infrastructure projects in Canada , supporting improvements, growth and enhancements for generations to come.





through Parks Canada, and investments from all levels of government and generous donors, Trans Canada Trail is the largest investor in trail infrastructure projects in , supporting improvements, growth and enhancements for generations to come. The Trans Canada Trail crosses 32 Parks Canada administered places including, Fundy National Park ( New Brunswick ), the Rideau Canal National Historic Site ( Ontario ), Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area ( Ontario ), Pukaskwa National Park ( Ontario ), Lachine Canal National Historic Site ( Quebec ) and Banff National Park ( Alberta ). The Trans Canada Trail is also within one kilometre of 30 additional national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas administered by Parks Canada.

