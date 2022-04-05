More than $46 million in grants to support colleges as they help local and regional businesses seize new technological opportunities

OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Colleges play a critical role in Canada's innovation ecosystem by working with local and regional partners to develop innovative solutions to community challenges that will have direct and tangible benefits for Canadians.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry is announcing $46.9 million over two years for 74 grants that will foster applied research partnerships between Canadian colleges, CEGEPs and polytechnics and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to help these businesses seize new opportunities to grow and become more competitive.

This funding is being provided through additional investments announced in the 2021 Federal Budget for the Applied Research and Technology Partnership grants, made available through the Tri-agency College and Community Innovation (CCI) program, managed by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), in collaboration with the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

Through these partnerships, colleges will help SMEs address real-world challenges in priority areas from machine learning and manufacturing technologies, to the environment and agriculture, by applying the latest applied research, knowledge and technologies and creating useful new products and services.

These grants will also provide valuable training experience for the next generation of skilled workers who will be essential to the success and competitiveness of these SMEs.

Quotes

"Science and innovation lead to a stronger and more resilient economy. As a government we will always be there to support small and medium-sized businesses as they adopt new technologies, and our college sector plays a crucial role in supporting these businesses. Today's announcement will see strong partnerships that will foster innovation and support the next big idea all while providing top notch training to Canada's future generation of skilled workers."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This additional support from the Government of Canada is a testament to the value of colleges, CEGEPs and polytechnics and how they contribute to Canadian innovation – from exceptional applied research expertise and training experience, to outstanding facilities and equipment. On behalf of the tri-agencies, congratulations to the successful colleges who will benefit from this special investment that will help their students, local businesses and communities thrive."

– Alejandro Adem, President, NSERC

Quick facts

The Tri-agency CCI program is one of the largest vehicles for funding applied research at colleges, polytechnics and CÉGEPs across Canada . In 2021 alone, participants reported that 350 applied research projects involved more than 950 students and over 250 new products developed for partner organizations.

. In 2021 alone, participants reported that 350 applied research projects involved more than 950 students and over 250 new products developed for partner organizations. Budget 2021 also provided an investment of $5.7 million over two years, to provide more businesses with access to the National Research Council's Industrial Research Assistance Program's Interactive Visits, where firms can access equipment, facilities, and expertise at college-affiliated Technology Access Centres.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

Follow Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada on social media.

Twitter: @NSERC_CRSNG , Facebook: @nserccanada, Instagram: @NSERC_CRSNG,

YouTube: NSERCTube and LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, [email protected]; Laurie Bouchard, Senior Manager, Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, [email protected]