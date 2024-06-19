OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced that the Government of Canada has listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code, effective today.

Based on their actions, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the IRGC has knowingly carried out, attempted to carry out, participated in or facilitated a terrorist activity, or has knowingly acted on behalf of, at the direction of, or in association with an entity that has knowingly carried out terrorist activity. Listing the IRGC means that they are a terrorist group.

The decision to list the IRGC through the Criminal Code listing regime sends a strong message that Canada will use all tools at its disposal to combat the terrorist activity of the IRGC, conducted both unilaterally and in knowing association with listed terrorist entities such as Hizballah and Hamas.

As a now-listed entity, the IRGC meets the definition of a "terrorist group" under Canada's Criminal Code. As an immediate consequence of this listing, Canadian financial institutions, such as banks and brokerages, are required to immediately freeze the property of a listed entity. It is a criminal offence for anyone in Canada and Canadians abroad to knowingly deal with property owned or controlled by a terrorist group.

Listing can also assist Canadian security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies to combat terrorism, including by helping to facilitate the laying of terrorism charges against perpetrators and supporters of terrorism. The terrorist listings mechanism plays a key role in countering terrorist financing. A listing can also help block sympathizers in Canada from providing assistance to terrorist groups.

Today's listing builds on Canada's previous actions, which were already some of the strongest in the world against the Iranian regime, including:

The Government of Canada has listed several terrorist entities that have benefited from the IRGC's patronage and that have helped advance Iran's interests and foreign policy. These include Hizballah, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Taliban. Furthermore, in June 2019 , Canada added three new Iran -backed groups to the Criminal Code terrorist list: the Al-Ashtar Brigades, Harakat al-Sabireen, and the Fatemiyoun Division.

The Government of Canada will continue to fight terrorist threats to Canada, people in Canada and its interests around the world.

"The Iranian regime has consistently displayed a complete disregard for human rights, both inside and outside Iran, as well as a willingness to destabilize the international rules-based order. Listing the IRGC builds on the Government of Canada's broader efforts to ensure that there is no impunity for Iran's unlawful actions and its support of terrorism. Our government will always promote human rights and take action against those seeking to disrupt our way of life, here in Canada and around the world."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

There are several offences in the Criminal Code that address conduct in connection with terrorist groups. For example, the Criminal Code prohibits dealing in any property (including money) owned or controlled by terrorist groups or to provide any financial services (such as services offered by banks and money services business) for the benefit of or at the direction of a terrorist group.

that address conduct in connection with terrorist groups. For example, the prohibits dealing in any property (including money) owned or controlled by terrorist groups or to provide any financial services (such as services offered by banks and money services business) for the benefit of or at the direction of a terrorist group. With this addition, there are now 77 terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code .

. To ensure the list of terrorist entities remains up-to-date, a comprehensive review of each entity occurs within five years from June 21, 2019 if listed before that date or if listed on or after June 21,2019 , within five years of the date of its being listed to determine whether it should remain on the list, and subsequently within every five years of the most recent recommendation to list with respect to each listed entity. Following the Government's recent review, it has assessed 47 entities to determine whether they should remain on the list. It was concluded that the Groupe islamique armé (GIA) should be delisted as it is now defunct. The other 46 entities, including the IRGC's Qods Force, continue to meet the threshold for listing.

