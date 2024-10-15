Government of Canada lists Samidoun as a terrorist entity

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced that the Government of Canada has listed Samidoun, also known as the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code. The listing is in concert with U.S. Department of the Treasury's announcement of the designation of Samidoun as a specially designated global terrorist (SDGT) though its Executive Order (E.O.) 13224.

Samidoun has been listed as a terrorist entity by Germany. Samidoun has close links with and advances the interests of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is a listed terrorist entity in Canada, the United States and the European Union.

As a now-listed entity, the Samidoun meets the definition of a "terrorist group" under Canada's Criminal Code. The Criminal Code prohibits certain actions in relation to terrorist groups, including those related to terrorist financing, travel and recruitment. It means, for example, that it is a criminal offence for anyone in Canada and Canadians abroad to knowingly deal with property owned or controlled by a terrorist group, and that it is also an offence to directly or indirectly provide property knowing that it will be used by or benefit a terrorist group.

Listing can also assist Canadian security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies to combat terrorism. The terrorist listings mechanism plays a key role in countering terrorist financing.

Quote

"Violent extremism, acts of terrorism or terrorist financing have no place in Canadian society or abroad. The listing of Samidoun as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code sends a strong message that Canada will not tolerate this type of activity, and will do everything in its power to counter the ongoing threat to Canada's national security and all people in Canada."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

Quick Facts



There are several offences in the Criminal Code that address conduct in connection with terrorist groups. For example, the Criminal Code prohibits dealing in any property (including money) owned or controlled by terrorist groups or to provide any financial services (such as services offered by banks and money services business) for the benefit of or at the direction of a terrorist group.

that address conduct in connection with terrorist groups. For example, the prohibits dealing in any property (including money) owned or controlled by terrorist groups or to provide any financial services (such as services offered by banks and money services business) for the benefit of or at the direction of a terrorist group. With the addition of Samidoun, there are now 78 terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code .

. As Canada's national police service, the RCMP is responsible for preventing, detecting and investigating terrorism-related criminal activities in Canada while respecting personal rights and freedoms. The RCMP investigates criminal activities by those who threaten the safety and security of Canadians. Listing is an important tool that supports criminal investigations and strengthens the RCMP's ability to prevent and disrupt terrorist activity.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Gabriel Brunet, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, 819-665-6527, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657 [email protected]