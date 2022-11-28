OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - In today's fast changing digital economy, Canadians need a fair and safe marketplace they can trust.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced efforts to support consumers. Eligible organizations can now submit applications to the 2023-2025 call for proposals for the Contributions Program for Non-profit Consumer and Voluntary Organizations.

The program helps these organizations produce sound, independent research that can strengthen the consumer's role in the marketplace as part of their mandates to represent the interests of Canadian consumers.

This call has identified four priority areas of research: digital consumer protection; systemic barriers, affordability and other risks to vulnerable consumers; sustainable consumption and the circular economy; and, consumers and the financial sector.

Quotes

"By supporting research, we are helping to find more ways to address affordability and to remove systematic barriers for Canadians. This research will equip consumers with the information they need to be more confident in the marketplace and ensure the government can do even more to support consumers."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's Contributions Program for Non-Profit Consumer and Voluntary Organizations has an annual budget of $1 .69 million.

Contributions Program for Non-Profit Consumer and Voluntary Organizations has an annual budget of .69 million. ISED's Office of Consumer Affairs manages this program on behalf of the government.

Funding is also available through the development stream of this program that helps consumer organizations build capacity so that they may continue to impartially fulfill their mandates to represent the interests of Canadian consumers.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Laurie Bouchard, Senior Manager, Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]