Government of Canada Launches Request for Proposals Process for an Indigenous-Led National Housing Centre

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Advancing the Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy is a priority for the Government of Canada, and an important commitment on the path toward reconciliation.

Today, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) launched a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) process, on behalf of the Government of Canada, to establish an Indigenous-led National Indigenous Housing Centre. Interested Indigenous proponents have until March 4, 2024, to submit their proposal via the RFP process.

The key role of the Centre will be to deliver funding to address core housing need of Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas.

The Government of Canada will also work with First Nations, Inuit, Métis, and Modern Treaty and Self Governing Indigenous Governments, to provide funding to support their citizens, members and beneficiaries living in urban, rural and northern areas and discuss interim approaches for those who may not be ready.

Interested Indigenous governments and Indigenous-led organizations are encouraged to submit a proposal describing their vision for a National Indigenous Housing Centre's structure, governance, partnership opportunities, and key activities. One of the key roles of the Centre will be to provide funding to address core Indigenous housing needs in urban, rural, and northern areas. Once selected, the successful proponent will establish, implement and operate the National Indigenous Housing Centre.

The launch of the request for proposals is a key step in advancing the Budget 2023 commitment of $4 billion over 7 years, starting in 2024-25, for the implementation of the Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy. The implementation of the Urban, Rural, and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy, including the creation of a National Indigenous Housing Centre, is additional to other government initiatives including the Budget 2022 funding initiative to address immediate, urgent, and unmet housing needs of Indigenous Peoples in urban, rural, and northern areas.

The procurement process to identify the successful applicant is being managed by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), on behalf of the Government of Canada and in collaboration with Indigenous Services Canada, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and Infrastructure Canada.

Quotes:

"The future National Indigenous Housing Centre is a great step towards supporting an Indigenous-led approach to improve the housing outcomes of Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas. Once established, the National Centre will seek to ensure affordability and encourage the creation of new housing units to close the gap in core housing need for Indigenous families and individuals."

- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"When it comes to adequately addressing the housing crisis for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, Indigenous voices are driving solutions. It's great to see this next step toward establishing the future National Indigenous Housing Centre - a key part of closing the gap, so we can keep moving forward on the pathway to reconciliation. More to do."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Indigenous organizations are best placed to find sustainable housing solutions for their People. The National Indigenous Housing Centre will be the first Indigenous-led centre to manage and administer government funding directly to Indigenous Organizations, and it will lead the development of a wider urban, rural and northern Indigenous Housing Strategy. This For Indigenous By Indigenous approach to housing will play a crucial role in closing the housing gap for First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas."

- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

"The launch of this request for proposals for a National Indigenous Housing Centre represents a crucial next step, not only to close the housing gap, but to also continue our shared path towards reconciliation."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

Quick Facts:

Budget 2023 committed $4 billion over 7 years, starting 2024-25, for the implementation of the Strategy – this in addition to Budget 2022's $300 million commitment to co-develop and launch an Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy with Indigenous partners to address the housing needs of Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas.

over 7 years, starting 2024-25, for the implementation of the Strategy – this in addition to Budget 2022's commitment to co-develop and launch an Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy with Indigenous partners to address the housing needs of Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas. The Government of Canada made a commitment to work with Indigenous partners to co-develop an Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy, a stand-alone companion to the National Housing Strategy, supported by dedicated investments, and create Canada's first-ever National Indigenous Housing Centre.

made a commitment to work with Indigenous partners to co-develop an Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy, a stand-alone companion to the National Housing Strategy, supported by dedicated investments, and create first-ever National Indigenous Housing Centre. In early 2023, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) funded Indigenous governments, organizations, housing and service providers to lead engagements on the creation of an Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy. A What We Heard Report will be released in the Spring 2024.

CMHC is hosting an information webinar for interested parties to learn more about the request for proposals (RFP) process on January 24 th, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. EST . For more information and to register, please visit: www.cmhc.ca

