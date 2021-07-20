TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Infrastructure failures from natural hazards and extreme weather events can result in threats to health and safety, interruptions in essential services, significant disruptions in economic activity, and high costs for recovery and replacement. The Government of Canada is making important investments to construct, rehabilitate and expand critical public infrastructure susceptible to these risks.

An increasing number of Canadian communities from coast to coast to coast have experienced significant weather-related disasters triggered by climate change. These events are growing in frequency and impact, and pose a serious threat to Canadian communities.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, launched a new intake for the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). Communities across Canada are invited to submit projects that will protect and strengthen their communities by increasing their resilience to the socio-economic, cultural and environmental impacts of natural hazards and extreme weather events when considering current and potential future climate change impacts.

The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $1.375 billion in Budget 2021 to support projects such as wildfire mitigation activities, rehabilitation of storm water systems, and restoration of wetlands and shorelines. Under this program, $670 million is being dedicated to new, small-scale projects between $1 million and $20 million in total eligible costs. The remaining funding envelope is allocated to large-scale projects above $20 million in total eligible costs. In addition, a minimum of $138 million of the total funding envelope is being dedicated to Indigenous recipients. Together, this funding will help small, rural, remote, northern, and Indigenous communities adapt to climate change impacts.

Through DMAF, the Government of Canada is making sure Canadian communities are better able to withstand damage caused by climate change and extreme weather events. These investments help keep Canadians safe, protect local businesses, and support strong local economies.

The Government of Canada is committed to getting funding to communities when they need it the most in a way that achieves triple benefits: grow our economy and create jobs; tackle climate change; and build a more resilient and inclusive country for all Canadians.

"With extreme weather events becoming more frequent, cities and towns need to take increasing action to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. Starting today communities across Canada can apply to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund for projects such as wildfire mitigation, rehabilitation of storm water systems, and restoration of wetlands and shorelines. We're investing almost $1.4 billion in additional funding to help communities remain resilient in the face of a changing climate and other natural environmental risk events that are part of the climate emergency. Together, we can build a nation that is resilient and inclusive, while growing our economy and creating good jobs for Canadians."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Climate change is having a dramatic impact on Canadian communities across the country, with droughts, wildfires and flooding becoming more frequent, including here in Etobicoke. With federal support for projects like the tree canopy and waterfront shoreline project here in Etobicoke through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, we are protecting our community from the impacts of extreme weather for generations to come."

James Maloney, Member of Parliament for Etobicoke-Lakeshore

The DMAF was launched in 2018 as a $2 billion , 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts. Budget 2021 provided the DMAF with an additional $1.375 billion over 12 years.

, 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts. Budget 2021 provided the DMAF with an additional over 12 years. For application timelines, please see Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund: Applications process. Eligible applicants include provinces and territories; municipal and regional governments; Indigenous groups including band councils, First Nation, Inuit or Metis; for-profits that partner with another eligible recipient, as well as Canadian public or not-for-profit post-secondary institutions who will work in collaboration with a Canadian municipality.

The DMAF is part of the federal government's Investing in Canada Plan , which is providing more than $180 billion over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities.

, which is providing more than over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To date, over $1.9 billion has been announced through the DMAF for 69 large-scale infrastructure projects that will help protect communities across the country from the threats of climate change.

