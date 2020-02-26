Government of Canada launches leadership selection process for the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

OTTAWA, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Curiosity, creativity, and empathy have never been more essential in the workplace than they are today. As Canada continues to shift toward a digital, innovation-based economy, the role of human judgment continues to be a key success factor. The social sciences and humanities offer the best possible training in critical thinking, complex decision-making and creative exploration.

In Canada, the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) is the federal research funding organization that promotes and supports research and training in the humanities and social sciences. By investing in scholarships, fellowships and research training, SSHRC helps develop Canada's best and brightest scholars and researchers to become Canada's future leaders.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, launched a Governor in Council selection process for the role of President of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

The President is the Chief Executive Officer of SSHRC, supervising and directing the work of the organization and its staff. The position also plays an important role as a member of the Canada Research Coordinating Committee.

This launch aligns with the Government of Canada's approach to running open, transparent and merit-based selection processes. Details on the selection criteria and qualifications required of the position can be found on the GIC appointments website.

"Social scientists and humanities scholars push the boundaries of knowledge and help us better understand the world around us. Through the open processes being launched today, our government is seeking the best possible candidates to lead the advancement of social sciences and humanities in Canada."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

SSHRC invests over $420 million annually in social sciences and humanities research in Canada , by supporting more than 9,000 graduate students and nearly 24,000 researchers.

annually in social sciences and humanities research in , by supporting more than 9,000 graduate students and nearly 24,000 researchers. The Government of Canada has committed more than $10 billion to science, including the largest-ever increase in funding for fundamental research.

has committed more than to science, including the largest-ever increase in funding for fundamental research. SSHRC's governing council consists of the President and up to 18 other members from the private and public sector. The Council promotes and assists research and scholarship in the social sciences and humanities. It meets regularly to set policy and program priorities and allocate budgets.

