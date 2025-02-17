Government of Canada launches its third life event online resource: The Welcoming a Child Hub is here to support Canadians starting or expanding their family

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is here for Canadians when they need our help, particularly during major life events. Becoming a parent can be an exciting, life-changing, and stressful time. It can also bring many questions, especially for first-time parents and the people helping them out.

As Canadians in many provinces across the country are celebrating Family Day, the Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech, is pleased to introduce the Welcoming a Child Hub. This new online portal is designed to provide information about services and benefits available from the Government of Canada, all in one place, for people starting or expanding their family, whether through birth, surrogacy or adoption. From understanding available services to accessing the right benefits, the process can sometimes feel overwhelming. That's why having clear, personalized and easily accessible information is important. It helps parents ensure they feel informed, supported and confident as they navigate this new chapter in their lives.

The Welcoming a Child Hub offers a personalized checklist and highlights key benefits from the government. This ensures parents can plan Employment Insurance leave, the Canada Child Benefit, Dental Care and may other benefits available to them through the Government of Canada. It also shares relatable stories inspired by real experiences. Similar to the recently launched Retirement Hub and the What to Do When Someone Dies Hub, this initiative demonstrates the Government's commitment to improving services and supporting Canadians through major life events and unique challenges.

Service Canada created this online resource to address common challenges faced by parents with a new child when trying to access government information. The goal is to improve access to services, making it easier for parents to know what is available to them and to understand how to coordinate their leave and benefits.

Quotes

"Accessing important government information should be simple—especially around major life events, such as welcoming a new child into the family. Every moment is valuable in those early days. With this new life event hub, we're making sure Canadians can access helpful government benefits and resources, spend less time navigating complex websites, and more time focusing on what truly matters—being present with their loved ones."

– Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech

"When parents are welcoming a new addition to their family, their hands are often full with the preparation for the changes ahead. This new online hub will allow parents to spend less time navigating government websites and to have more quality time with their child in those early days. This is all part of our work to help families and strengthen our social safety net for every generation."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds

Quick facts

Each year, approximately 375,000 births are registered in Canada . The Welcoming a Child Hub provides parents and guardians with valuable information, particularly regarding Employment Insurance maternity and parental benefits.

. The Welcoming a Child Hub provides parents and guardians with valuable information, particularly regarding Employment Insurance maternity and parental benefits. The Welcoming a Child Hub is the third life-event hub launched by Employment and Social Development Canada, following the success of the Retirement Hub and the What to Do When Someone Dies Hub. These hubs support Canadians as they go through life's transitions.

Associated links

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Quinn Porter, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Citizens' Services, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]