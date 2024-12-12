The Government of Canada is working with international partners to improve integrity in sport.

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is actively engaging with international partners to collectively address issues that threaten the safety of our athletes and the integrity of our domestic and global sport systems.

Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, chaired the first meeting of the International Workgroup on Integrity in Sport. Initiated by Canada, the group established its terms of reference and discussed common priorities, areas of interest and opportunities to collaborate.

Through this international workgroup, the Government will share expertise, challenges and best practices with its international partners to advance international efforts in promoting and protecting integrity in sport, as well as further develop and strengthen domestic policies and programs.

Recently, Minister Qualtrough released Canada's Sport Integrity Framework. The Framework will support the Canadian sport system in achieving sport integrity by identifying national issues, providing a hub of information for athletes, participants and organizations, while also serving as a guide to address new issues as they arise. This framework is part of a process aimed at strengthening accountability to ensure everyone's well-being is top of mind.

The Government of Canada remains committed to ensuring everyone can enjoy a safe, welcoming, inclusive and fair sport system.

"All participants expect and deserve sport systems that are safe, inclusive, welcoming and fair. Today's inaugural meeting reflects Canada's leadership in advancing integrity in sport domestically and internationally. Together, the International Workgroup on Integrity in Sport will address existing and emerging issues while sharing best practices and lessons learned on human rights protection in sport."

—The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

The International Workgroup on Integrity in Sport members are Australia, Canada (Chair), Finland, France, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States.

The Sport Integrity Framework will be updated as additional resources become available or when new sport integrity issues are identified.

The Framework covers all topics that pose a threat to the integrity of sport including doping, maltreatment, discrimination, concussions, poor governance, corruption, competition manipulation, sports betting and risks to fair play.

