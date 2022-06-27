This 16 month program, which consists of four work placements lasting four months each, offers pre-employment training to support the Government of Canada's responsibilities under Article 23 of the Nunavut Agreement ("Inuit Employment"). This article requires both the Government of Canada and the Government of Nunavut to work towards increasing Inuit participation within Nunavut's public sector to a representative rate at all levels. Inuit employment in Nunavut's public sector is central to building prosperity for Inuit and is a vital part of Canada's obligations under the Nunavut Agreement and commitments to reconciliation.

This latest ILDP cohort consists of 10 participants from a total of five communities across Nunavut. Applications were received in fall 2021 and placements began the week of March 28 following one week of onboarding. The program leverages best practices recommended in the Nunavut Inuit Labour Force Analysis and the Nunavut Government Employee Survey, including meaningful incorporation of Inuit cultures and languages. A total of 10 federal departments and agencies in Nunavut are offering placements during this cohort.

This initiative represents the Government of Canada's broader commitment to embracing a renewed, nation-to-nation, government-to-government, and Inuit-Crown relationship based on recognition of rights, respect, co-operation, and partnership as the foundation for transformative change.

"Canadians across the country should see themselves represented in the their public service. This is especially important in the North. We're building on the success of the Inuit Learning and Development Program with this new cohort and working with partners to ensure Inuit are represented in the federal and territorial governments. I congratulate the participants in this fourth group as they build job-specific skills and experience, and I look forward to Nunavut's public workforce growing more reflective of the population it serves."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor

Canada established Pilimmaksaivik (Federal Centre of Excellence for Inuit Employment in Nunavut ) in 2016 to establish a whole-of-government approach to Inuit employment. Hosted within CanNor, Pilimmaksaivik is a central coordinating office responsible for implementing Article 23.

The ILDP was launched in 2013 as a key pre-employment training initiative. Since it began, three cohorts of participants have completed the Program.

Eight Nunavut Inuit accepted full-time jobs within the federal government in Nunavut following participation in the 2021 cohort of the ILDP.

following participation in the 2021 cohort of the ILDP. The following departments and agencies are providing learning and development opportunities in the 2022 cohort: Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Natural Resources Canada, Parks Canada Agency, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Service Canada, Public Prosecution Service of Canada and Polar Knowledge Canada.

