Government of Canada launches consultation on proposed guidance for labelling plant-based alternatives to egg products

OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - As the plant-based food industry continues to grow along with consumer demand for these foods, the Government of Canada is working to develop clear guidance on how to label and represent these products. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has launched a 90-day consultation on proposed guidance for how to label and represent plant-based alternatives to egg products.

In Canada, all information on food labels or in advertisements must be truthful and not misleading. Clear guidance will help industry comply with the legislation and support consistency in how these foods are promoted. It will also allow consumers to make informed food choices that match their dietary preferences.

The guidance clarifies how to distinguish plant-based alternatives from egg products and explains how the different components on labels (such as words, images and packaging) should be used to create an overall impression of the product that is not misleading.

The CFIA would like to know if the proposed guidance gives food businesses all the information they need to comply with the legislation for labelling and representing plant-based alternatives to egg products. While the proposed guidance is for industry, the CFIA would also like to hear from consumers and other organizations. Understanding what is important to consumers and how they perceive these types of foods will help industry position their products so the overall impression created is not confusing or misleading.

Industry, consumers and other interested stakeholders are encouraged to share their thoughts by October 28, 2024.

Quick facts

Associated links

Stay connected

X: @CFIA_Canada

Facebook: CFIACanada

LinkedIn: canadian-food-inspection-agency

Instagram: @CFIA_Canada

YouTube: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) touches the lives of all Canadians in so many positive ways. Each day, hard-working CFIA employees—including inspectors, veterinarians and scientists—inspect food for safety risks, protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's national herd and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency works tirelessly to ensure access to safe and healthy food in Canada, and support access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Contacts: Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]