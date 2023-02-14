OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, unveiled today a modern new refresh of the Canada Brand program, plus a digital toolkit to help Canadian agriculture and agri-food businesses showcase their products in global markets.

More modern, flexible, easy-to-use and optimized for digital platforms, the updated Canada Brand program delivers on industry's need to respond to new market realities in today's digitally-driven marketplace. The strategy and tools are free to use, and were developed in collaboration with industry and provincial governments, through focus-testing, research, and consultation meetings.

The Canada Brand for Canadian agriculture and agri-food products was launched in 2006 by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and has driven the success of hundreds of Canadian agri-food businesses and associations in global markets. To promote their products to the world, Canadian producers and processors rely on Canada's solid reputation for quality and sustainability.

The Canada Brand program offers members:

a new logo, modernized graphics and branded taglines;

a revamped marketing toolbox, with:

video content;



animated graphics, GIFs and digital stickers;



refreshed marketing messaging;



a revitalized photo library; and



a revamped client portal system (for member registration and access to brand assets).

Export-ready companies can sign up for free for the Canada Brand program to gain access to the revamped marketing toolbox, optimized for today's digital-first business environment.

Given the rise of protectionism, the impact of geopolitical factors, and the increased risks faced by Canadian agriculture and agri-food businesses, it's more essential than ever to proactively and deliberately diversify our export markets. As outlined in the Indo-Pacific Strategy, stronger international trade, investment and supply chain resilience are among Canada's top strategic objectives.

Quote

"Canadian agriculture and agri-food products enjoy an excellent reputation internationally, and this updated brand will be a powerful tool for our Canadian agriculture and agri-food exporters in highly competitive markets. They are a powerful driver of our economy, and we will continue to help them unlock new markets and opportunities."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

Canada Brand provides Canadian exporters with a marketing advantage and a stronger international presence by helping them leverage Canada's stellar reputation around the world.

stellar reputation around the world. AAFC will have its first opportunity to fully showcase the new Canada Brand internationally at the FOODEX International Food and Beverage Exhibition in Japan , in March 2023 .

, in . Canada's agriculture and agri-food exports have continued to increase, reaching over $82 billion in 2021 and surpassing a previous target to grow agri-food exports to at least $75 billion by 2025.

agriculture and agri-food exports have continued to increase, reaching over in 2021 and surpassing a previous target to grow agri-food exports to at least by 2025. Through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, AAFC is working with Provincial and Territorial partners to achieve $250 billion in sector revenues and $95 billion in sector export revenues by 2028.

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: For media: Marianne Dandurand, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-541-9229; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]