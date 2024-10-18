OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Black communities in Canada continue to face significant barriers to accessing mental health services and supports, including the cost of care, a history of negative experiences related to bias, and overall lack of culturally representative and responsive mental health professionals.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, is launching an open call for proposals to allocate $1M under the Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund. Community-based organizations can apply for up to $100,000 to support projects that seek to build organizations' capacity to develop and deliver programs that promote the mental health of Black people in Canada. The deadline to submit a proposal is November 15, 2024.

To be eligible to receive funding, projects must be Black-led, benefit and be delivered to Black communities in Canada. The following activities are eligible for funding:

Building and strengthening community-based engagement, networks, collaborations and partnerships;

Gathering and analyzing data and information from diverse sources;

Consolidating knowledge of what works through knowledge synthesis, mobilization of evidence and/or community resources and assets, and analysis of relevant data;

Assessing past and present mental health promotion programs for lessons learned and promising practices; and

Developing the design and/or methodology for novel, culturally focused mental health programs.

This open call for proposals is part of the $4M committed in Budget 2024 for the Promoting Health Equity: Mental Health of Black of Canadians Fund. This funding is designed to support community-based, culturally focused projects that aim to increase health equity and address the underlying determinants of mental health, including anti-Black racism.

For more information on eligibility for this open call and how to apply, visit the website.

"When people find the courage to ask for help, they deserve to be met by mental health service providers who see them, and can offer resources that reflect their reality. The Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund is helping make this happen by investing in Black-led community-based organizations that are dedicated to improving the mental health of their community members and the factors that influence it, such as anti-Black racism. Working alongside Black community leaders and organizations is key to paving the way to better health outcomes ."

Between 2018 and 2024, the Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund has provided support for 32 projects, including through the Supporting the Health of Those Most Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic Fund.

People who experience discrimination due to racism, socio-economic status and/or social exclusion face more difficulties than others in accessing mental health care and supports.

The Inequalities in mental health, well-being and wellness in Canada report examines inequalities in mental health. The first of its kind, the report examines how a combination of social, economic and environmental factors can influence the health of individuals.

report examines inequalities in mental health. The first of its kind, the report examines how a combination of social, economic and environmental factors can influence the health of individuals. The Distress Line Equity Fund supports projects that address gaps related to equity, diversity and inclusion within Canada's distress line sector. Distress lines are a vital part of Canada's public health approach to suicide prevention, and this fund is helping will help ensure distress lines and centres are able to respond to the needs and experiences of everyone who calls.

distress line sector. Distress lines are a vital part of public health approach to suicide prevention, and this fund is helping will help ensure distress lines and centres are able to respond to the needs and experiences of everyone who calls. The 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline is available across Canada for anyone thinking about suicide or self-harm, grieving someone who died by suicide, or worried about someone else who may be thinking about suicide. Canadians can call or text 9-8-8 to access 24/7, bilingual, trauma-informed, and culturally appropriate suicide prevention support.

for anyone thinking about suicide or self-harm, grieving someone who died by suicide, or worried about someone else who may be thinking about suicide. Canadians can call or text 9-8-8 to access 24/7, bilingual, trauma-informed, and culturally appropriate suicide prevention support. In 2018, Canada endorsed the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from 2015 to 2024. On February 7, 2024 , the Prime Minister announced a domestic extension, until 2028, of the federal government's efforts within these frameworks, to promote equity, empower Black Canadians, and strengthen their leadership in business, social justice and community. Last April, Canada announced its commitment to support the call for a second international decade.

