Government of Canada launches call for applications for Own-Source Revenue in Indigenous Communities Initiative

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities have taken actions to protect their communities and have shut down or reduced operations, resulting in declines in their own-source revenue. In responding to partners' calls for support to address these declines, and to continue supporting communities that provide core programs and important services, the Government of Canada created the Own-Source Revenue in Indigenous Communities Initiative.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced the launch of a call for applications for the Own-Source Revenue in Indigenous Communities Initiative.

Announced in the Fall Economic Statement, this initiative will provide Indigenous communities with $332.8 million to partially offset declines in own-source revenue.

To assist First Nations with completing and submitting their applications, Indigenous Services Canada has partnered with the First Nations Financial Management Board, the First Nations Tax Commission, and the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Economic Development Commission.

Indigenous Services Canada will assist Inuit and Métis communities with completing and submitting applications, as required.

Partial replacement of own-source revenues will help communities to continue providing core community programs and important services for a safe restart, including in the areas of education, health, housing, water and community infrastructure.

Many communities have worked for years to build sources of own-source revenue that increase their capacity to exercise their self-determination and reduce their reliance on government transfers to provide their members with core community programs and important services. In keeping with this progress towards self-determination, it is important to ensure this pathway towards self-sufficiency is maintained.

Quotes

"Because COVID-19 has hindered many Indigenous communities in generating own-source revenue as they normally would, it is crucial that we step up to help fill the gap. The Own-Source Revenue in Indigenous Communities Initiative does exactly that, providing support to First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities so that they can continue to offer important programs and services to their members, to the extent that is possible and safe."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

Own-source revenue is defined as money communities receive from business ventures, property taxes or other activities, including commercial leasing and tax revenues.

Financial compensation will be provided to successful applicants who incur costs to prepare their application and financial statements. Applicants who hire a third party to help prepare the application, including financial statements, may be eligible for up to $10,000 . Alternatively, applicants who prepare their application, including financial statements, within the community may be eligible for $5,000 .

Associated links

Own-Source Revenue in Indigenous Communities Initiative

Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan

Fighting COVID-19 – Fall Economic Statement 2020

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

Twitter: @Min_IndServ



You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: media may contact: Adrienne Vaupshas, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.aadnc-aandc.gc.ca

