OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities, announced that a selection process is now underway for a new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The Government of Canada is seeking applications from qualified, diverse, and talented individuals to fill this position. Interested candidates are encouraged to review the Notice of Opportunity, and submit an application before the review date of December 11, 2023. The Government is committed to open and transparent processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees, to help strengthen trust in Canada's democracy and ensure the integrity of its public institutions.

This process encourages applications from individuals with a strong knowledge of housing and financial markets, both domestically and internationally, and their role in macroeconomic policy. It also seeks individuals with experience managing a large financial services organization, who are skilled in risk management, have demonstrated success in leading an organization through transformative change, and are interested in exploring new ideas and developing and implementing complex strategies. Strong knowledge of CMHC's housing policy and legislative mandate, and of the Government's social, economic, and fiscal policies and priorities related to housing would be an asset.

This selection process is in addition to the active selection processes currently underway for various CMHC Board of Director positions. Ongoing recruitment ensures that CMHC is ready to meet the challenges of executing its important mandate to improve access to affordable, safe, and inclusive housing options for Canadians.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and the financial system, supports Canadians in need, and provides unbiased research and advice to all levels of government, to Canadian consumers and the Canadian housing sector. CMHC aims to ensure that everyone in Canada can afford housing that meets their needs. As a Crown Corporation, CMHC is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

Quotes

"CMHC plays an essential role in supporting the government's work to make sure every Canadian has access to a safe and affordable place to call home. The new President and CEO, who will be selected through a merit-based selection process, will be instrumental in our work to help get more homes built for Canadians."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Quick facts

The successful applicant will be responsible for upholding CMHC's Mandate, as defined in the National Housing Act .

. The appointment of CMHC President and CEO follows the Governor in Council approval process, and is appointed by the Governor in Council.

The Notice of Opportunity ensures that the successful candidate will be selected through an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

The Government of Canada is dedicated to employment equity, and to creating a skilled workforce within its organisations that is representative and reflective of Canadian society.

Associated Links

