TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY, ON, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, and Chief Don Maracle, Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, announced $30.25 million in federal funding for the construction of a new Elder Care Home in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

This new 128-bed long-term care facility for the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte will provide a home for a growing elderly First Nations population, will offer critical services to residents, including 24-hour nursing and personal care, social activities, and food services, while helping to keep connections to language, culture, and community. With net-zero carbon and energy-saving components, this will be the community's first green long-term care home.

With a detailed design for the new facility being nearly complete, the project is expected to break ground in July 2023. Once complete, the long-term care services provided at the Elder Care Home will support community members to continue living on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory as they age.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Elders are integral leaders in their communities, and must be able to access good, compassionate care. This over $30-million investment for a new long-term care home for the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte will offer Indigenous-led services to elders and keep them connected to their communities and culture. Indigenous-led and delivered services results in better health and wellness outcomes. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Chief Maracle and the Chief's Committee on Long Term Care. By working together, this is another example of reconciliation in action."

Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"I thank Parliamentary Secretary Vance Badawey for his attendance at this major funding announcement for the construction of a licensed long-term/Elder care home to address the critical need in our area. This will provide an opportunity for our members and others to receive care in a culturally competent setting and bolster local economic development by providing employment and opportunities in our community. We have come a long way to get to this point and I reflect back on the hard work of the Chief's Committee on Long-Term Care, leading to the opportunity for licensing and encouraging multiple partners to work together to achieve the result that we are seeing today. I express my gratitude to all of our funders to make this project a reality. I thank our staff and contractors as well as government staff who have worked diligently over many years. This is truly an amazing accomplishment, providing benefits for persons in need of care for generations to come."

Chief R. Donald Maracle, elected chief for the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte

The Government of Canada is investing $30 million in this project:

is investing in this project: Infrastructure Canada is contributing $25 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

Indigenous Services Canada is providing $5 million over two years from 2022 to 2024 through the Health Facilities program and $250,000 through the Lands and Economic Development program to support architectural design.

over two years from 2022 to 2024 through the Health Facilities program and through the Lands and Economic Development program to support architectural design. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

