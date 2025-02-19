OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety, launched an investment of up to $4.8 million in a call for proposals for organizations to help raise awareness of "Red flag" laws. These are laws that limit the access to firearms of a person deemed to be a risk to themselves or to others. This is part of the Government of Canada's ongoing effort to keep Canadians safe from firearms violence and harm.

"Red flag" laws are in place to help protect people in situations where an individual's access to a firearm poses a safety risk to themselves or others – including people at risk of suicide and gender-based violence.

The laws created two new mechanisms for protection:

An emergency prohibition order to remove firearms, for up to 30 days, from someone who may be a danger to themselves or others. Hearings can be set to consider a longer-term prohibition up to five years.

to remove firearms, for up to 30 days, from someone who may be a danger to themselves or others. Hearings can be set to consider a longer-term prohibition up to five years. If there is a risk someone under an emergency prohibition order could access another person's firearm, an emergency limitations on access order would set rules for that other person's possession and use of firearms to manage that risk.

There are a number of situations in which a person can ask a court to consider issuing one or both of these mechanisms for protection, for example:

A person who feels they are at risk of violence can ask to have another person's access to firearms limited A person who is concerned that another person with access to firearms may use those firearms to inflict harm on someone else

Through this call, Public Safety Canada is inviting eligible organizations to submit proposals for funding to support projects that will help raise awareness of "Red flag" laws among individuals who may be at risk of firearms-related harm and the organizations that support them in regions across the country. Those most at risk include women, Indigenous peoples, other racialized communities, and people experiencing mental health conditions.

Successful applicants can access funding up to $100,000 per recipient, per fiscal year. A total of $2 million is available in 2025-26 and $2.8 million is available in 2026-27 for this call for proposals.

The Government of Canada is also taking other steps to ensure there is a broad understanding of the laws and how they help protect individuals from firearms harm. Through its website, Public Safety Canada aims to ensure understanding of "red flag" laws to the general public, and specifically community organisations that support:

Victims and those at risk of victimization, particularly victims of gender-based and intimate partner violence

Those accessing mental health or wellbeing services

Those from Indigenous, marginalized, rural, and/or Northern communities

Fact sheets and easy-to-understand information about "red flag" laws, are available on its website, available to the general public and also community organizations supporting victims of violence. Public Safety is also holding a webinar to raise awareness of the call for proposals with community organizations that could get funds, and to share information on the legal framework for red flag laws and how they fit within the broader range of tools.

"Red flag" laws were introduced by former Bill C-21, which received Royal Assent on December 15, 2023. Bill C-21 brought forth some of the strongest gun control measures in a generation. These measures improve public safety, and also deliver on recommendations from the Mass Casualty Commission to regulate the sale and importation of firearms parts and cartridge magazines.

The Red Flag Laws Awareness Initiative is part of the Government of Canada's comprehensive strategy to combat firearms related crime and violence. This strategy includes:

Implementing lifetime background checks

Restricting access to firearms that pose the most risk to public safety

Investing in law enforcement and border operations

Funding for communities to tackle the root causes of firearms violence

Measures to prevent gun and gang violence

Prohibitions on military style assault-style firearms and the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program

"Firearm-related crime is increasing and that is why the Government of Canada has been taking action on a number of fronts to protect Canadians in their homes and in their communities. One Canadian killed by gun violence is one too many. We are pleased to offer funding to organizations to help us raise awareness of these important laws. This work complements all our efforts on firearms safety."

- The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

Red Flag laws do not replace existing tools, such as calling 911 in urgent and life-threatening situations. Law enforcement officers continue to have an essential role in preventing and intervening where there is a risk of firearm violence.

In 2023, a firearm was present for 1.2% (1,038) of victims of intimate partner violence, and 84% of these victims were women and girls. This, compared to 2018, when a firearm was present for 1.0% (762) of victims of intimate partner violence, 87% of whom were women and girls.

On May 1, 2020 , the Government prohibited 1,500 makes and models of assault-style firearms (ASF) and their variants. Today, that number is over 2,000 as new variants have been identified. On December 5, 2024 , a further 324 additional unique makes and models of firearms were also prohibited.

