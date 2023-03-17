MEADOW LAKE, SK, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

All Canadians need reliable, affordable high-speed Internet and cellular service, no matter where they live. That is why the Government of Canada is taking action to bring high-speed Internet access and mobile connectivity to unserved and underserved regions across the province.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced up to $37 million in funding for projects that will bring high-speed Internet access and mobile connectivity to communities across Saskatchewan. Thanks to this funding, over 5,000 homes in Northern Saskatchewan, Prince Albert, Saskatoon–Biggar, Regina–Moose Mountain and Yorkton–Melville, including over 2,700 homes in Indigenous communities, will benefit from improved high-speed Internet access, and mobile connectivity will be improved along up to 500 kilometres of highway.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030.

Quotes

"We all know that Internet and mobile connectivity are no longer a luxury—they're a necessity. That's why our government made a historic commitment to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and why we continue to improve mobile connectivity across the country. Today's announcement in Meadow Lake marks a significant milestone for connectivity in Saskatchewan. The funding committed will bring reliable high-speed Internet access to more than 5,000 underserved homes in communities across the province."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

Quick facts

The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3 .225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

.225 billion investment by the Government of designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Already, 93.5% of Canadian homes today have access to high-speed Internet or will be covered by a project currently under way, compared to just 79% in 2014.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $50 million in connectivity projects in Saskatchewan .

Associated links

