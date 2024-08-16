OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Skilled tradespeople are essential for Canada to build more homes and unlock the country's full economic potential. To help recruit, retain and train more apprentices in skilled trades, the Government of Canada is making investments to attract more young people, women and other equity-deserving groups to these rewarding and in-demand jobs.

Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, on behalf of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, announced over $14.1 million for 13 new projects in the Ottawa Region funded through the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's Union Training and Innovation Program (UTIP) – Investments in Training Equipment stream and the Innovation in Apprenticeship stream.

These projects are part of the announcement made earlier today by Minister Boissonnault, of more than $74.6 million being invested in 124 projects funded through recent calls for proposals under the UTIP. Under the Investments in Training Equipment stream, 114 projects from 2022 and 2023 calls for proposals are helping unions and training providers improve the quality of training through the purchase of equipment and materials that meet the latest industry standards or investing in new technology. The remaining 10 projects are being funded under the 2022 UTIP – Innovation in Apprenticeship call for proposals, which support innovative approaches and strengthen partnerships to address apprenticeship challenges in the Red Seal trades.

UTIP is part of the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's response to the skilled trades workforce's most pressing needs, including addressing barriers to successful entry, addressing the housing crisis and increasing net-zero construction to unlock Canada's economic potential.

The Government of Canada invests nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship supports through grants, loans, tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits during in-school training, project funding and support for the Red Seal Program to help build a robust skilled trades workforce for the future that is inclusive, certified and productive.

Quotes

"Canada is home to the smartest minds, the most talented workers and a strong education, training and employment system. Building on these strengths will help us adapt to a changing global economy and get ahead. By investing in the skilled trades and jobs of the future, we are setting up workers and businesses to take advantage of every opportunity, while creating good jobs for Canadian workers."

– Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"We're investing in the skilled tradespeople who will help build a stronger, more resilient economy. Through this program, we're supporting groups like Local 2041 of the Carpenters' Union in Ottawa, providing workers with cutting-edge tools and hands-on experience to ensure they receive top-quality training."

– Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"By funding these projects, our government is helping more Canadians in Ottawa to work in rewarding jobs in the skilled trades and supporting the development of a workforce that is skilled, inclusive, certified and productive."

– Marie-France Lalonde, Member of Parliament for Orleans

Quick Facts

Since the start of the program in 2017, the Government of Canada has invested nearly $305 million in grants and contributions funding under UTIP.

has invested nearly in grants and contributions funding under UTIP. A call for proposals under the new UTIP Sustainable Jobs funding Stream was launched on June 20, 2024 to support unions and their partners in leading the development of green training for workers in the trades. An investment of over $95 million over five years will help unions and their partners provide green training to approximately 20,000 apprentices, journeypersons and other workers. This call for proposals is open until September 5, 2024. As part of this funding, a separate agreement with the Government of Quebec will support the province in implementing a program that accounts for the specific features of Quebec's apprenticeship system.

will support the province in implementing a program that accounts for the specific features of apprenticeship system. To help address the growing need for skilled trades workers, Budget 2024 announced the Government's intention to deliver a $90 million investment for the Apprenticeship Service to support small and medium-sized employers in creating placements for apprentices and $10 million for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness Program to encourage Canadians to explore and prepare for careers in the skilled trades.

investment for the Apprenticeship Service to support small and medium-sized employers in creating placements for apprentices and for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness Program to encourage Canadians to explore and prepare for careers in the skilled trades. The Government of Canada also supports apprentices financially as they progress through their technical training. Apprentices can access Employment Insurance benefits during technical training and up to $20,000 in interest-free Canada Apprentice Loans as well as Apprenticeship Grants of up to $4,000 .

also supports apprentices financially as they progress through their technical training. Apprentices can access Employment Insurance benefits during technical training and up to in interest-free Canada Apprentice Loans as well as Apprenticeship Grants of up to . Canada.ca/skilled-trades provides Canadians with information about what the skilled trades are, how to become a tradesperson and what financial supports are available to them while in training.

Funding allocated to each project announced

Legal Name of Organization ESDC Agreed Funding Location of Organization Projects funded under the Investment in Training Equipment stream International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 586 $523,684 Ottawa, Ontario International Union of Operating Engineers Local 793 Training Fund $997,386 Morrisburg, Ontario International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Ironworkers Local 765 $79,484 Metcalfe, Ontario 850676 Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local 47 $23,321 Ottawa, Ontario 850676 Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local 47 $79,358 Ottawa, Ontario International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Ironworkers Local 765 $346,877 Metcalfe, Ontario Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology $126,521 Ottawa, Ontario Local 2041 $18,309 Ottawa, Ontario 850676 Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local 47 $42,927 Ottawa, Ontario International Union of Operating Engineers Local 793 Training Fund $1,100,791 Morrisburg, Ontario International Union of Operating Engineers Local 793 Training Fund $1,258,036 Morrisburg, Ontario Projects funded under the Innovation in Apprenticeship stream Canadian Apprenticeship Forum $4,724,654 Gloucester, Ontario Electricity Human Resources Canada $4,781,397 Ottawa, Ontario TOTAL $14,102,745



