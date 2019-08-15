Government of Canada invests to help reduce pesticide applications for Fruit and Vegetable Industry

MIRABEL, QC, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Jean-Claude Poissant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of over $1.4 million to the Mirabel Agri-Food Research Center (CRAM) to help develop alternative approaches to pesticide use for Canadian fruit and vegetable greenhouse growers. The investment was made through the AgriScience program of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

The project will focus on 12 activities to explore alternative tools and practices for the use of pesticides in greenhouse fruit and vegetable production. Grouped under four themes (physical control, biological control, biodiversity and genetics), these methods will help producers reduce the impact of pesticides on the environment, reduce crop damage and optimize control methods to increase production and profitability.

Quotes

"Supporting innovation and research in agriculture is a priority for our government. Leading-edge research is essential to help our industry stay competitive and grow. With this investment, our farmers will have access to state-of-the-art tools and innovative practices that will reduce environmental impacts and enable farm families to thrive."

- Jean-Claude Poissant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Canadian farm businesses are facing growing issues related to climate change, pests and chemicals that have a negative impact on the environment. The various challenges faced by producers are sometimes difficult to overcome, and alternatives must be explored to ensure the productivity and profitability of the agricultural industry, while reducing environmental impacts. This project brings together several activities offering solutions as alternatives to pesticides in fruit and greenhouse production in the context of climate change. It will also allow the development of biological control agents that could be produced and marketed in Canada."

- Caroline Provost, Director, Research Scientist, CRAM

Quick Facts

The Mirabel Agri-Food Research Center (CRAM) is a non-profit research center. It provides research and technology transfer services in horticulture and agribusiness with the aim of promoting the development and competitiveness of agricultural enterprises.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector.

investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector. The Partnership includes programs and activities to enhance the competitiveness of the sector through research, science and innovation. Through the AgriScience Program, a five-year, $338 million initiative, the government is supporting leading edge discovery and applied science, and innovation driven by industry research priorities.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.agr.gc.ca/

