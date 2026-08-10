BURNABY, BC, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- As global trade disruptions continue to create uncertainty for businesses, the Government of Canada is focused on what we can control: building a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy. B.C.'s innovative businesses play a vital role in creating good jobs and supporting vibrant communities throughout the province. To remain competitive and resilient, they must continue to adapt and seize opportunities for growth.

Quadrogen's Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) system. Text reads: Government of Canada invests over $30 million to help B.C. businesses navigate trade disruptions and seize new opportunities.

Through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), the Government of Canada is helping businesses across the country navigate ongoing trade challenges by boosting productivity, strengthening supply chains, and reaching new domestic and global markets.

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of over $30.5 million in RTRI funding for 24 businesses and organizations across B.C. to help them pivot to new pathways for growth, improve productivity, expand into new markets, reduce costs, and build more resilient supply chains. This investment will also help protect jobs in key sectors affected by global trade disruptions such as advanced manufacturing, forestry, and steel and aluminum.

Minister Robertson made the announcement at Quadrogen, a Burnaby-based clean technology company that develops systems to clean and upgrade biogas -- a renewable gas made from organic waste -- into energy. Quadrogen is receiving a $3.6 million PacifiCan investment to design, manufacture and demonstrate a lower-cost biogas clean-up and upgrading system for deployment in developing markets, including India. This will support skilled jobs in B.C., strengthen clean technology exports, and help reduce methane emissions.

This announcement includes investments for 23 additional B.C. businesses and organizations, including Mahler Machining and COTA Aviation. Mahler is a Coquitlam-based manufacturer of complex metal and plastic components for sectors such as aerospace, defence, medical devices, robotics, clean technology and forestry. An investment of $1 million will help Mahler modernize its facility by adding advanced equipment, automation, and new software to improve productivity and support expansion into new markets. COTA is a Parksville‑based, majority Indigenous‑owned company that manufactures specialized parts used for aircraft and defence applications. An investment of $1 million will help COTA purchase and install advanced equipment to produce gears for use in aircraft and defence systems in B.C.

Through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative, the Government of Canada is helping businesses turn today's trade challenges into opportunities for growth. The investments announced today will provide B.C. businesses with the tools they need to adapt to an increasingly uncertain global environment, grow locally, diversify export markets, and create prosperity for British Columbians and all Canadians.

More details about these investments can be found in the backgrounder below.

Quotes

"Trade disruptions are creating real challenges for the B.C. businesses that are the backbone of our economy. That is why the Government of Canada is stepping up with investments – to help these businesses build more resilient supply chains, grow productivity, and open doors to new markets. By investing in B.C. businesses, we're creating the conditions they need to thrive, succeed, and build Canada strong."

-The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"We sincerely thank PacifiCan for its support through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative. PacifiCan has been an important partner in our growth, and this funding will help us accelerate the advancement of biogas clean-up and upgrading systems for developing countries. Our goal is to make renewable natural gas production more accessible worldwide while showcasing Canadian clean technology on the global stage."

-Alakh Prasad, President & CEO, Quadrogen Power Systems

Quick facts

The investments announced today were provided through PacifiCan's Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI).

The RTRI, delivered by Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) is a $1.95 billion initiative to help protect Canadian businesses and workers while strengthening the competitiveness of businesses across the country by helping them boost productivity, cut costs, build more resilient supply chains and reach new markets.

On May 4, 2026, the Government of Canada announced an additional $1.5 billion to support Canadian businesses facing tariff-related pressures and to help them adapt, compete and grow. This included the creation of a new $1 billion Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) program for industries that manufacture and export products containing steel, aluminum or copper. The announcement also included an additional $500 million through the RTRI to support tariff-impacted businesses in all sectors of our economy, including $200 million carved out for small- and medium-sized enterprises that have been affected by steel, aluminum and copper tariffs.

On June 3, 2026, the Government announced an additional $300 million through the RTRI to support the transformation of Canada's forest sector.

On June 11, 2026, the Government announced an additional $150 million through the RTRI to strengthen Canada's food system by helping food-related small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and food-system organizations expand domestic processing capacity, food production, storage, distribution, and community food delivery.

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Backgrounder

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of over $30.5 million in RTRI funding for 24 businesses and organizations across B.C. to help them pivot to new pathways for growth, improve productivity, expand into new markets, reduce costs, and build more resilient supply chains. This investment will also help protect jobs in key sectors affected by global trade disruptions such as advanced manufacturing, forestry, and steel and aluminum.

The investments announced today are:

Accelovant -- $990,000

Accelovant is a North Vancouver-based technology company that designs and manufactures fibre optic temperature sensors used in semiconductor equipment, AI data centres and industrial power systems. The investment will help Accelovant expand and automate its manufacturing, bring key production activities back to B.C., and obtain certifications for new export markets. This will support skilled jobs, strengthen supply chains, and help this B.C. company grow exports while keeping production capacity in Canada.

Atome Bakery -- $487,500

Atome Bakery is a Vancouver-based food manufacturer that makes frozen sourdough breads and pastries that customers can bake fresh at home. The investment will help Atome establish a centralized Canadian distribution hub, update packaging, and expand sales into new Canadian markets. This will strengthen Canada's food supply chain, increase demand for Canadian ingredients and services, and support good jobs in food manufacturing.

BC Shellfish Growers' Association -- $363,800

The BC Shellfish Growers' Association is a Comox-based organization that represents shellfish farmers, processors, hatcheries, and suppliers across British Columbia's seafood sector. The investment will support trade missions, market development activities, industry analysis, and technical improvements to help producers reach new customers and expand production. This will help strengthen B.C.'s seafood industry, diversify export markets, and support jobs and economic growth in coastal communities.

BC Wood Specialties Group -- $5,280,480

BC Wood is a Langley-based industry association that supports B.C. wood manufacturers with market development, export readiness and buyer engagement. The investment will help local wood product companies participate in international trade shows and missions, connect with buyers, explore new markets, and secure new business opportunities in Canada, Mexico, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. This will help B.C. manufacturers reach new customers, grow export sales, and strengthen the province's value-added wood products sector.

Canadian Bavarian Millwork & Lumber -- $1,000,000

Canadian Bavarian Millwork & Lumber is a Chemainus-based wood products manufacturer that produces high-end, made-to-order wood products for architects, builders and designers. The investment will help the company modernize its facility, install advanced manufacturing equipment, and pursue new export markets. This project will support jobs in a rural community, strengthen the regional forestry sector, and help producers turn B.C. wood into higher-value finished products.

Clearview Horticultural Products -- $391,000

Clearview Horticultural Products is a Langley-based grower of clematis and other flowering vines for customers across Canada and the United States. The investment will help the company modernize and automate its greenhouse operations through advanced climate-control systems and new production equipment. This project will support skilled jobs and strengthen the domestic and global competitiveness of a Canadian horticultural producer.

COTA Aviation -- $1,000,000

COTA is a Parksville‑based, majority Indigenous‑owned company that manufactures specialized parts for aircraft and defence applications. The investment will help COTA purchase and install advanced equipment to produce gears for use in aircraft and defence systems in B.C. This project will support skilled jobs, strengthen Indigenous‑led advanced manufacturing, and build domestic aerospace and defence supply chain capacity in Western Canada.

Dynamic Fenestration -- $550,000

Dynamic Fenestration is an Abbotsford-based manufacturer of high-end custom windows and doors for luxury residential and commercial buildings across North America. The investment will help the company expand its energy-efficient product offerings and reach new markets, supporting clean growth and creating good jobs in the advancing manufacturing sector.

GMI Wheels -- $1,000,000

GMI Wheels is a Langley-based manufacturer specializing in wheels and rims for mining, construction, and industrial equipment used around the world. The investment will help the company upgrade its manufacturing facility, adopt new production technologies, and increase domestic manufacturing capacity. This project will strengthen Canadian manufacturing supply chains and help the company grow exports while reducing reliance on imported components.

Grin Technologies -- $283,399

Grin Technologies is a Vancouver-based manufacturer that designs and produces electric motors, controllers and components for e-bikes and other light electric vehicles. The investment will help Grin expand production, develop new supply partnerships, obtain European market certification, and grow sales in new international markets. This will strengthen Canada's clean transportation supply chain and help a B.C. company expand global sales.

Jastram Engineering -- $225,000

Jastram Engineering is a North-Vancouver-based manufacturer of steering and control systems used on commercial, recreational, and defence vessels. The investment will help Jastram purchase advanced equipment and train staff to increase production capacity and improve manufacturing efficiency. This project will support skilled jobs, strengthen Canada's marine and defence supply chains, and help the company expand into new domestic and international markets.

Newton Industries -- $500,000

Newton Industries is a women-owned manufacturer based in Langley that makes custom plastic products all produced through a zero-waste model using recycled ocean plastics, bottles, and film. The investment will help the company modernize and automate its production processes, expand its workforce, and develop new products. This project will strengthen domestic supply chains and help Newton Industries increase production and expand into new export markets.

Hemlock Printers -- $1,000,000

Hemlock Printers is a Burnaby-based company that provides high-quality commercial printing and packaging services to customers across North America. The investment will help Hemlock modernize its facility by adding automation and new equipment, bringing its specialized book-binding work back to B.C. This project will support jobs, strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity, and help a B.C. company expand into higher-value markets.

Kamloops Precision Machining -- $1,000,000

Kamloops Precision Machining is an advanced manufacturer that makes and repairs parts for heavy-duty machinery used in mining, energy and construction. The investment will help the company add laser coating technology to improve the durability and performance of metal components. This project will support skilled jobs in B.C.'s Interior, strengthen domestic advanced manufacturing, and help Canadian industries access cleaner alternatives to traditional metal coating processes.

Longboard Architectural Products -- $400,000

Longboard is an Abbotsford-based manufacturer of premium external building components for commercial and residential buildings across Canada and the United States. The investment will help Longboard modernize its facility by acquiring new manufacturing equipment, which will strengthen domestic supply chains, support export diversification into new markets, and create high-quality manufacturing jobs.

Mahler Machining -- $1,000,000

Mahler Machining is a Coquitlam-based manufacturer that produces custom, high-precision metal and plastic components needed for specialized machinery, including aircrafts, deep-sea vehicles, medical devices, robotics, forestry equipment and clean technology. This investment will help Mahler modernize its facility by adding advanced equipment, automation, and new software to improve productivity and support expansion into new markets. This project will support skilled jobs, strengthen B.C.'s advanced manufacturing capacity, and help Canadian manufacturers supply high-value components to domestic and global customers.

Nanaimo Forest Products -- $5,500,000

Nanaimo Forest Products operates the Harmac Pacific pulp mill in Nanaimo, producing high-quality wood pulp for global markets. The investment will help the company install new equipment to increase production capacity at its mill, improving efficiency and reducing costs. This project will help maintain forestry jobs, strengthen one of Vancouver Island's major industrial employers, and improve the competitiveness of B.C. pulp products in global markets.

Niik Steel -- $1,000,000

Niik Steel is a Nanaimo-based steel fabrication and engineering company that supplies structural steel products for commercial, industrial and public infrastructure projects. The investment will help Niik establish a new facility to produce metal decking, flooring, and other steel building components in Western Canada. This will strengthen domestic construction supply chains and increase access to locally made building materials for projects across B.C. and Canada.

Novarc Technologies -- $1,988,184

Novarc is a Burnaby-based robotics company that designs and manufactures automated welding systems used in industrial sectors such as shipbuilding, construction, and oil and gas. The investment will help Novarc establish a customer experience centre in the Netherlands to demonstrate its robotic welding systems and provide local sales and technical support to European customers. This project will support skilled jobs, strengthen Canadian robotics and advanced manufacturing, and help a B.C. company diversify exports into global markets.

One Degree Organic Foods -- $1,000,000

One Degree is an Abbotsford-based food manufacturer that produces organic oat products and other plant-based foods for Canadian and global markets. The investment will help the company automate production and packaging, develop new products, and promote its product internationally. This will strengthen B.C. and Canadian food supply chains and help a local company grow into new markets.

OSENSA Innovations -- $650,000

OSENSA is a Burnaby-based technology manufacturer that makes fibre optic sensing technologies used to monitor high-voltage electrical infrastructure such as data centres and industrial facilities. The investment will help OSENSA expand its manufacturing facility, add automated production and testing equipment, and improve products for global equipment manufacturers. This will support skilled jobs, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and help a B.C. company expand exports to data centre markets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

PowerWood -- $1,000,000

PowerWood is an Agassiz-based value-added manufacturer that produces wood products using inputs from B.C. suppliers. The investment will help PowerWood modernize its production line with advanced sawing, handling, moisture-measuring, packaging and business analytics systems, while developing thermally modified wood products. This project will support jobs in a rural community, strengthen B.C.'s forestry sector, and help the company diversify export markets while increasing the value of Canadian wood products.

Quadrogen -- $3,600,000

Quadrogen is a Burnaby-based clean technology company that develops systems to clean and upgrade biogas -- a renewable gas made from organic waste -- into energy. The investment will help Quadrogen design, manufacture and demonstrate a lower-cost biogas clean-up and upgrading system for deployment in developing markets, including India. This project will support skilled jobs in B.C., strengthen clean technology exports, and help reduce methane emissions.

Vancouver Island Economic Alliance (VIEA) -- $300,000

VIEA is a non-profit organization that helps businesses across Vancouver Island grow, connect with partners, and access new opportunities. The investment will support programs that connect local producers with buyers, strengthen regional supply chains, and help businesses enter new domestic and international markets. This project will strengthen regional food and manufacturing supply chains and create new opportunities for economic growth across Vancouver Island.

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]