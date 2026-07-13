SURREY, BC, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- British Columbia's economy is driven by strong businesses that create good jobs and support vibrant communities. Today, many of these businesses - like others across Canada - are navigating uncertainty as tariffs and shifting global trade conditions increase costs and disrupt supply chains.

To remain competitive and resilient, B.C. businesses are pivoting to new pathways for growth with support from the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI).

A welder in protective gear working on a metal structure in a dimly lit industrial environment. Text reads: "Government of Canada invests over $8 million to help Surrey businesses boost productivity and reach new markets."

Today, the Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development) and Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) announced over $8 million in RTRI funding for four Surrey businesses to help them diversify exports, grow locally, and compete globally - building prosperity for British Columbians and all Canadians.

These investments support the Government of Canada's measures to strengthen domestic food production and help businesses in sectors affected by global trade disruptions – such as forestry, manufacturing, and steel and aluminum – boost productivity, reduce costs, build more resilient supply chains, and reach new markets.

The announcement was made at AI Industries, a company that produces steel components for construction projects across North America, including Surrey Civic Centre. PacifiCan's investment will help AI Industries increase production capacity and efficiency by installing advanced automated fabrication and welding equipment, enabling the company to expand into new markets, strengthen supply chains, and create good jobs.

Three additional businesses are also receiving funding, including Nanak Foods, a company that specializes in the manufacturing of paneer cheese, ghee (clarified butter), yogurt and various dairy-based appetizers and desserts. PacifiCan's investment will help automate its production and warehouse operations to increase capacity, strengthen domestic food manufacturing, and expand into new international markets.

More details about these investments can be found in the backgrounder below.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring businesses in Surrey and across Canada have the support they need to thrive. The investments announced today will help businesses in key sectors strengthen their supply chains, adopt new technologies, and unlock new markets. By ensuring businesses have the tools they need to pivot and succeed, we are creating sustainable economic growth and building Canada strong for all."

-The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"British Columbia has the talent, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit to lead in an evolving global economy, and local businesses are ready to seize new opportunities. Today's investments will help ambitious businesses across Surrey grow and expand their markets, both here in Canada and internationally, while navigating trade challenges so they can compete and succeed. By investing in our local communities, we protect jobs, drive economic growth, and help build a stronger Surrey and a stronger Canada."

-The Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development) and Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre

"The RTRI funding will help AI Industries strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity at a time of growing trade uncertainty and tariff pressures. Through the deployment of advanced automation technology, we will enhance productivity, improve our global competitiveness, and generate economic benefits that extend throughout our network of Canadian suppliers, subcontractors, and construction partners."

-Karim Walji, Co-Owner and General Manager, AI Industries

"The RTRI funding is a significant investment in the future of Canadian food manufacturing. By supporting advanced automation and productivity improvements at Nanak Foods, this project will enhance our global competitiveness, create sustainable jobs, strengthen domestic dairy processing capacity, and help us grow exports while building a more resilient Canadian supply chain."

-Gurpreet Arneja, President, Nanak Foods, Inc.

Quick facts

The Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), delivered by Canada's regional development agencies, is part of the Government of Canada's strategy to defend Canadian jobs, industries, and supply chains. It is part of a coordinated effort to protect Canadian businesses and workers from the impacts of tariffs.

On May 4, 2026, the Government of Canada announced an additional investment of $500 million nationally through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative to support Canadian businesses affected by trade disruptions.

On June 3, 2026, the Government of Canada announced an additional $300 million nationally through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative to support the transformation of the forest sector by helping small and medium-sized businesses have access to the financing they need to make strategic pivots toward market diversification, enhanced productivity and strengthened competitiveness.

On June 11, 2026, the Government of Canada announced $150 million for a Food Security Fund under the Regional Tariff Response Initiative to support food-related businesses and food-system organizations expand domestic processing capacity, food production, storage, distribution and delivery to communities.

On July 2, 2026, the Government of Canada announced the Canada-British Columbia Cooperative Prosperity Agreement that will pursue a series of actions that grow the B.C. and Canadian economies, fund public services that all Canadians rely on, and diversify our trade relationships.

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Backgrounder

Today, the Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development) and Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) announced a Regional Tariff Response Initiative investment of more than $8 million for four businesses in Surrey. These investments will help tariff-impacted businesses boost productivity, cut costs, build more resilient supply chains, and reach new markets.

The investments announced today are:

AI Industries - $1,000,000

AI Industries is one of the largest commercial structural steel fabricators in B.C. and produces steel components for construction projects across North America, including the Surrey Civic Centre. PacifiCan's investment will help AI Industries increase production capacity and efficiency by installing advanced automated fabrication and welding equipment, enabling the company to expand into new markets, strengthen supply chains, and create good jobs.

MTC Solutions – $630,250

MTC Solutions is an engineering company that designs and supplies the connection systems used in mass timber construction projects across North America. The investment will help MTC establish an advanced research and manufacturing facility, including acquiring new testing and machining equipment to develop Canadian-made mass timber hardware. This project will support skilled jobs in B.C., strengthen domestic supply chains, and grow Canada's mass timber industry.

Nanak Foods - $5,500,000

Nanak Foods specializes in the manufacturing of paneer cheese, ghee (clarified butter), yogurt and various dairy-based appetizers and desserts and is North America's largest supplier of South Asian dairy-based foods. The investment will help Nanak Foods automate its production lines and warehouse operations to increase capacity, strengthen domestic food production, and expand into new international markets.

PowerHouse Building Solutions - $925,000

PowerHouse is a distributor of building materials, specializing in energy-efficient insulation products. The investment will help the company improve productivity and competitiveness by automating warehouse operations, diversifying its supply chain, and preparing for expansion into the United Kingdom. This investment will help a B.C. company grow in the energy-efficient construction sector.

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]