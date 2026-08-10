/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada announcing investments to help B.C. businesses navigate trade disruptions and seize new opportunities/

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ --

Event: The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) will announce investments to help businesses and organizations across British Columbia remain competitive and resilient by boosting productivity, strengthening supply chains, and reaching new markets.

Map of British Columbia with text that reads: Media Advisory, Burnaby, BC.

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Time: 10:30am tour

11:00am announcement

Please RSVP to Lynsey Brothers for event location details.

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on X and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]