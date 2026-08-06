Media Advisory - Government of Canada announcing investments to help B.C. businesses navigate trade disruptions and seize new opportunities

Media Advisory - Government of Canada announcing investments to help B.C. businesses navigate trade disruptions and seize new opportunitiesFrançais
News provided byPacific Economic Development Canada
Aug 06, 2026, 12:58 ET
BURNABY, BC, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ --
Event: The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) will announce investments to help businesses and organizations across British Columbia remain competitive and resilient by boosting productivity, strengthening supply chains, and reaching new markets.
Date: Monday, August 10, 2026
Time: 10:30am tour
11:00am announcement
Please RSVP to Lynsey Brothers for event location details.
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SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada
Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]
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