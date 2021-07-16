From: Environment and Climate Change Canada

VAUGHAN, ON, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians want cleaner air and cleaner water for their children and grandchildren. When companies pollute our natural environment, they pay the price and the Government of Canada ensures that environmental good follows environmental harm by investing those fines in projects that benefit the environment.

Today, Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan–Woodbridge, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced that the Government of Canada will be investing $3,326,206 in Project 2050: Community Climate Challenge.

With this funding, Earth Rangers will engage 300,000 children aged six to twelve across Canada to help meet Canada's target of net-zero emissions through collective action at home, at school, and in their communities. Through educational materials about the top causes of climate change in Canada, the Earth Rangers project will demonstrate how we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our daily lives and work towards our country's 2050 goal.

This funding comes from the Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund under its Climate Action and Awareness Fund. The Climate Action and Awareness Fund was created from the $196.5-million fine paid by Volkswagen for circumventing Canada's environmental protection rules, the largest environmental fine in Canadian history.

Quotes

"Young Canadians are at the heart of our approach to creating a healthier future and building a cleaner economy. With the tools acquired through this important project, young Canadians will continue to be leaders in the fight against climate change and the preservation of healthy ecosystems in their communities across the country."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Our youth are our leaders of tomorrow, and they are invaluable in helping us reach our goals for a green economy. By supporting organizations such as Earth Rangers here in Vaughan, we are helping to create younger communities with heightened awareness of our environment, and the responsibility we all share in ensuring the success of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions."

– Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan–Woodbridge

"Canada will only be able to meet its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 if all Canadians are engaged in the effort. Today's children will be the country's political, business, cultural, and philanthropic leaders during the critical years of implementing plans to reach this milestone, so igniting their passion, creativity, and optimism is critical to ensuring they're ready to meet the challenge. The funding Earth Rangers has received through the Environmental Damages Fund will allow us to build a community of 300,000 kids across Canada, working to meet ambitious goals related to reducing emissions. I can't wait to see what they can accomplish together!"

– Tovah Barocas, President of Earth Rangers

Quick facts

Through Project 2050, the Earth Rangers are engaging 300,000 children across Canada .

. The Climate Action and Awareness Fund, which was created with an investment from the Environmental Damages Fund and the Climate Action Fund, will invest a total of $206 million in projects to build youth awareness, engagement, and action; support community-based climate action; advance climate science and technology; and support academia and think tank organizations.

The newly funded youth awareness and engagement projects will address knowledge and/or program gaps in the Kindergarten to Grade 12 (Kindergarten to CEGEP in Quebec ) demographic in Canada . These projects will inform and engage youth in science-based activities and learning opportunities to foster a connection with their natural environment and encourage real action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change.

) demographic in . These projects will inform and engage youth in science-based activities and learning opportunities to foster a connection with their natural environment and encourage real action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. The Environmental Damages Fund ensures that environmental good follows environmental harm by investing in projects that focus on environmental restoration, environmental quality improvement, research and development, and education and awareness.

