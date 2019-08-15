Government of Canada invests over $3.4 million in canola research to increase yields

REGINA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, announced an investment of up to $3,457,985 for SaskCanola to study genomic resistance, pathology and integrated crop management, which will help improve management practices and decrease incidences of emerging and established diseases.

The research project aims to further control Blackleg in canola and understand more about the emerging disease Verticillium Stripe in Canada. This is part of a multi-faceted approach to ensure increasingly stable trade in the future.

The project, funded through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership's AgriScience Program, builds upon a previous announcement up to $12.1 million under the same program for the Canola Council of Canada to advance the growth and profitability of the sector.

Quotes

"Cutting-edge canola research is vital to Canadian canola producers. I'm proud to announce this federal investment, which will help growers increase yields and stand out in global markets."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Canadians are proud of our world class canola, which began as a scientific innovation in Prairie research facilities about 50 years ago. The industry creates thousands of jobs and opportunities for Canadians, and we're committed to seeing it continue to thrive."

- The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Regina-Wascana

"It is critical for our industry to lead these strategic research goals alongside partners Canola Council of Canada and Alberta Canola. Our objective is to ensure farmers have access to the latest technology to manage pests in their operations, while also providing quality assurance to our global customers."

- Bernie McClean, Research Chair, SaskCanola

Quick Facts

Canola has been the largest crop in Canada in terms of farm cash receipts since 2010, and accounts for more than one-fifth of all cropland.

in terms of farm cash receipts since 2010, and accounts for more than one-fifth of all cropland. The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector.

investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector. The AgriScience Program is a five-year, $338 million initiative which supports leading edge discovery, applied science and innovation driven by industry research priorities.

