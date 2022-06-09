Government of Canada invests over $2.7 million to grow agri-food exports

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The ability of Canada's small and medium-sized food processors to expand to international markets is key to the continued growth of the Canadian agriculture and agri-food sector. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, speaking by video to the annual meeting of Group Export Agri-Food Québec-Canada, announced an investment of up to $2,731,384 over two years for the organization to help Canadian exporters increase the value of agriculture and agri-food exports.

With funding under the AgriMarketing Program, the organization will undertake market development activities to meet the needs of Canadian food exporters, from those just starting out to more experienced exporters who want to consolidate their markets or discover potential markets that will increase the value of agri-food exports internationally.

Group Export Agri-Food Québec-Canada will use trade shows, exploratory missions and business meetings to help exporters establish contacts with potential buyers and build business partnerships and sales. With a total of 14 free trade agreements with 51 countries, Canada has a broad and growing global trade network that gives Canadian agri-food businesses preferred access in order to seize opportunities on a global market scale.

Canada's agriculture and agri-food exports have continued to increase despite sector challenges, reaching over $82 billion in 2021 and surpassing a previous target to grow agri-food exports to at least $75 billion by 2025. The success of Canadian agriculture depends heavily on our ability to export to the world, which is why gaining access to global markets and expanding trading relationships with some of the world's largest economies remains a top priority for the government.

The Government of Canada will continue to make strategic investments to help Canadian farmers, processors and exporters grow and diversify their markets and further position Canada as the trading partner of choice for international customers.

"Small and medium-sized enterprises in the food processing sector are an essential part of the vitality and economy of rural communities. With this investment, Group Export Agri-Food Québec-Canada will help our entrepreneurs increase awareness of their products around the world and build sustainable growth for our exports through more diversified markets."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Such investments make it possible to set up several activities, including some thirty outside Canada each year. This show of confidence from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada allows us to support hundreds of exporters in achieving their export goals, contributing significantly to the country's economy."

- Martin Lavoie, CEO, Group Export Agri-Food Québec-Canada

With a membership of over 500, Group Export Agri-Food Québec- Canada is the largest association of agri-food product exporters in Canada .

is the largest association of agri-food product exporters in . Canada generated food and beverage manufacturing sales of $139.5 billion in 2021, up 14% from 2020. Exports during the same period were up 16% to $47.5 billion .

generated food and beverage manufacturing sales of in 2021, up 14% from 2020. Exports during the same period were up 16% to . The AgriMarketing Program is a federally funded program under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. The program's goal is to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and leverage Canada's reputation for high quality and safe food.

