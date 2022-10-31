OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - With an investment of nearly $1 million from the Government of Canada, the Association des médecins vétérinaires praticiens du Québec will be able to develop a digital tool to anticipate and reduce the risks associated with metabolic diseases in dairy cows.

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, made the announcement today about this contribution from the Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program.

Metabolic diseases are a major health concern for dairy cows, especially during the post-calving period. This investment will enable the Association to develop algorithms that will help predict risks during lactation based on blood metabolites obtained before calving. The tool and the results will be made available online for dairy producers and veterinarians. By being better equipped to understand and anticipate risks, they will be able to quickly target corrective actions that improve animal health and welfare.

The tool will help producers to work more efficiently and reduce economic losses due to disease for both producers and processors. Further, it will help improve intervention capacity for veterinarians and strengthen working relationships between producers and processors.

Innovation in Canadian agriculture has led to technological improvements that help the dairy industry grow and remain competitive. The Government of Canada continues to make strategic investments in innovative solutions to encourage stakeholders to share knowledge, mitigate risks and further strengthen the agriculture sector as a key driver of economic growth.

"Canadian dairy farmers are counting on innovation to help them protect the health and welfare of their animals, grow their businesses and stabilize the food supply. I salute this initiative of the Association des médecins vétérinaires praticiens du Québec which will allow them to better predict diseases and thus reduce the risks for producers and processors."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The Association des médecins vétérinaires praticiens du Québec is very pleased with the assistance received from AAFC. With this investment, an algorithm will be developed to primarily target dairy cows in the critical pre-calving period. Artificial intelligence will be used to analyze risks during the production cycle. The research will have a huge impact on the day-to-day management of good husbandry practices. In addition, animal health and welfare will be put front and centre with the use of this new technology."

- Dr. Jean-Yves Perreault, President of the Association des médecins vétérinaires praticiens du Québec

The funding of up to $998,456 announced today is provided through the Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program (CASPP), which is a $50.3-million , five-year investment to help the agricultural sector adapt and remain competitive.

announced today is provided through the Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program (CASPP), which is a , five-year investment to help the agricultural sector adapt and remain competitive. Founded in 1969, the Association des Médecins Vétérinaires Praticiens du Québec is a non-profit organization with approximately 420 members who practise in the production animal industry throughout Quebec .

. The Canadian dairy industry is a vital pillar of rural communities across Canada , and a key economic driver. There are 9,952 dairy farms in Canada supporting over 45,000 direct jobs.

, and a key economic driver. There are 9,952 dairy farms in supporting over 45,000 direct jobs. In addition to being world-renowned for their excellence, Canadian milk and dairy products are recognized for their variety and high quality. Enforcement of strict quality standards on dairy farms and in processing plants enhances this international reputation, along with a strong commitment to sound animal welfare practices.

