Improving health outcomes for people at risk of substance-related harms and overdose in the region of Sudbury

SUDBURY, ON, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Every day, families and communities across the country lose loved ones to overdoses from the increasingly toxic illegal drug supply. Collectively, through harm reduction services, treatment, as well as prevention efforts alongside all levels of government, the Government of Canada is working to try to reduce stigma, save lives, and ensure all people who use drugs have the life-saving substance use services and supports they need.

Today, Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, on behalf of the Honorable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced more than $930,000 in funding for the Go-Give Mobile Outreach Program through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP).

With this funding, the Go-Give Mobile Outreach Program will be able to increase capacity and extend the range and hours of service for its existing mobile outreach service. This includes distributing food, first aid, and harm reduction supplies such as naloxone kits, and inhalation supplies.

We will continue to work with all levels of government, partners, Indigenous communities, stakeholders, people with lived and living experience, and organizations across the country to improve health outcomes for all Canadians, save lives, and work towards an end to this national public health crisis.

Quotes

"Every day in Canada, including here in Sudbury, family members, friends, colleagues, and neighbors from all walks of life endure the tragic loss of losing a loved one to overdose. Projects like the Go-Give Mobile Outreach Program make a significant difference for people in our community who are struggling with substance use and help them get the help and support they need and deserve. Working together, we will find ways to reduce harms, save lives and help rebuild communities."

Viviane Lapointe

Member of Parliament for Sudbury

"We are so grateful to be such an integral part of our community and we are even more grateful to Health Canada for helping make our project more sustainable. Over the course of the past few years, we have been able to touch the lives of many while providing life-saving services, and we just know that now; we will be able to achieve so much more. Our team remains committed to providing harm reduction and addiction services and we are excited to be launching new programs and extending our reach to those who need us most."

Shannon Scodnick

Community Engagement Officer

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada continues to work closely with partners to provide a compassionate and evidence-based response to the overdose crisis and broader substance use related harms.

continues to work closely with partners to provide a compassionate and evidence-based response to the overdose crisis and broader substance use related harms. The project announced today are funded through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program. Through SUAP, the Government of Canada provides grants and contributions funding to other levels of government, as well as community-led and not-for-profit organizations, to respond to current drug and substance use issues in Canada .

provides grants and contributions funding to other levels of government, as well as community-led and not-for-profit organizations, to respond to current drug and substance use issues in . Since 2017, over $495 million has been committed through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addiction Program for 383 projects.

has been committed through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addiction Program for 383 projects. Addiction is a treatable medical condition, not a choice, yet many people affected by addiction face stigma and feel shame. The language we use has a direct and deep impact on people around us. All Canadians, including media and health professionals, can reduce stigma by changing the words they use related to substance use and people who uses drugs.

