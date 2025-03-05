Parliamentary Secretary Yasir Naqvi announces funding to support second-language learning and promotion, minority-language postsecondary education, the stability of bilingual and Francophone jobs, and a common strategy for the Franco-Ontarian community

OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Learning a second language strengthens language skills, boosts employability and creates opportunities both in Canada and abroad. Knowledge of Canada's two official languages contributes to social unity by facilitating communication between Canadians, while promoting their openness to the world.

Today, Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and Member of Parliament (Ottawa Centre), announced an investment of more than $8.5 million in five organizations supporting key projects for the French fact and the vitality of official languages. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety.

Réseau des cégeps et des collèges francophones du Canada: $3.64 million to support the development of minority-language postsecondary education in Canada.

French for the Future: $2.77 million over three years to implement initiatives for students in French immersion, enriched French and regular French from grades 7 to 12.

Canadian Association of Second Language Teachers: $1.58 million over three years to support second-language teachers and provide professional learning opportunities and resources.

Assemblée de la Francophonie de l'Ontario: $430,000 dollars to develop strategic regional plans that support the improvement of socio-economic conditions and the stability of Francophone and bilingual jobs; and to hold general assemblies in Toronto in October 2025 and 2026 as part of a process that will mobilize more than 200 community leaders.

Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne: $97,000 to distribute bursaries in interpretation to support the training of a competent workforce and strengthen the capacity of the language sector.

These funds are provided through the Official Languages Support Programs, which aim to enhance the vitality of official-language minority communities and promote English and French in Canadian society.

"We are proud to support organizations working toward excellence in official-language teaching. Their projects are based on research and collaboration with various partners. We are pleased to support them in their mission, and to contribute to the enrichment of second-language learning resources."

—The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

"This announcement demonstrates our commitment to build bridges between Canada's two official language communities and helping Francophile students build their identities around Canada's two official languages."

—Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and Member of Parliament (Ottawa Centre)

"Today's announcement strengthens the federal government's commitment to supporting the French language and culture in Ontario. This investment will allow the Assemblée de la Francophonie de l'Ontario to better serve Franco-Ontarians, which will help counter the decline of French all across the province."

—The Honourable Mona Forter, Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier)

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration represents an investment of $4.1 billion to protect and promote the country's official languages. This is the largest official languages investment ever made by a Canadian government.

In June 2023, Bill C-13, An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages, received Royal Assent. The Act helps modernize and strengthen Canada's linguistic framework and provides considerable benefits for Canadians in every province and territory, while accounting for their distinct linguistic realities.

