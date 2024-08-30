TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Protecting nature is an effective solution to counter biodiversity loss, pollution, and climate change. That is why the federal government is working with the provinces, territories, Indigenous peoples, and other partners to protect habitats necessary to the well-being of communities and wildlife species.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, today announced that more than 560 hectares in Mauricie will now be protected by Nature-Action Québec (NAQ). The Government of Canda is investing more than $4.9 million in the project.

The protected lands are located northeast of Trois-Rivières in the Red Mill bog area (13.7 hectares) and in the Saint-Luc-de-Vincennes bog (549 hectares). These spaces are home to wetlands of high ecological value, such as bogs, marshes, and treed swamps. Their protection will contribute to flooding and erosion control, water and air quality, carbon storage, and pollination. These lands are located in the St. Lawrence Lowlands of Quebec, which have been identified as a priority place by the Government of Canada.

The acquisition of nearly 550 hectares in the Saint-Luc-de-Vincennes bog is NAQ's biggest to date. It is located near protected areas such as the Red Mill and Lac-à-la-Tortue bogs. Its geographic location makes it a major asset for ensuring the connectivity of significant biodiverse areas and strengthening conservation efforts made to date in the region.

These two acquisitions in the Red Mill and Saint-Luc-de-Vincennes bogs add to the land already protected by NAQ in the Mauricie region, bringing the total area to 880 hectares.

Quotes

"This site of high ecological value contributes not only to the conservation of the Mauricie region's rich biodiversity, but also to the well-being of the community. I would like to thank Nature-Action Québec and its partners for their commitment and remarkable efforts to conserve healthy and resilient ecosystems. Together, we are working to achieve our objective to conserve 30 percent of Canada's lands and oceans by 2030."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Nature-Action Québec is signing a historic agreement to acquire and conserve nearly 550 hectares in the Saint-Luc-de-Vincennes bog! This acquisition will enable us to continue our efforts to protect in perpetuity and connect the Red Mill and Saint-Luc-de-Vincennes bogs. NAQ is protecting 880 hectares in this major sector, contributing to the efforts of our partners, the city of Trois-Rivières and Fondation 3R durable, to protect over 1,100 hectares in total. NAQ would like to thank all its partners involved in this acquisition, as well as the landowners, Mr. Bélanger and Mr. Lavergne, who have decided to be biodiversity allies. This acquisition was made through agreements with higher levels of government that accept a portfolio of projects rather than a single project. This flexibility is one of the solutions that we need to put in place to protect and restore 30 percent of the land in Quebec and Canada by 2030. We will not be able to achieve this objective with the means and frameworks of the past. We need everyone involved to think outside the box with a single objective in mind: to conserve our biodiversity much more quickly."

– Pascal Bigras, Executive Director, Nature-Action Québec

Quick facts

This investment comes from the Canada Nature Fund and was awarded to Nature-Action Québec and its partners for 2022–2023 and 2023–2024.

This project will get a share of the more than $6.9 million in funding from the Government of Canada awarded to Nature-Action Québec for the conservation of more than 1,000 hectares of high-priority private land for biodiversity in southern Quebec with a dozen partners.

in funding from the Government of awarded to Nature-Action Québec for the conservation of more than 1,000 hectares of high-priority private land for biodiversity in southern with a dozen partners. The St. Lawrence Lowlands is one of 12 priority places across Canada . Priority places have significant biodiversity, concentrations of species at risk, and opportunities to advance conservation efforts.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X (Twitter) page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Senior Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]