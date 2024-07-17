The Government of Canada announces renewed funding for La Picasse Cultural Community Centre in Nova Scotia.

PETIT-DE-GRAT, NS, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Communities across Canada work tirelessly to ensure that Canada's official languages remain strong and dynamic. The Government of Canada continues to support its network of partners to enhance the vitality of official language minority communities and strengthen services offered in these communities.

Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament (Cape Breton-Canso), announced that the Government of Canada's continued support for La Picasse Cultural Community Centre, by investing $354,375 over three years in its programming, from 2024 to 2027. It will receive $118,125 per year. Kelloway made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages.

La Picasse Cultural Community Centre is important to the Isle Madame community. Investing in its annual programming will help enhance the vitality of the community. In addition to helping fund the operations of the centre, these investments will help give Acadians and Francophones in the region the opportunity to take part in more social, educational and cultural activities in their language and in their own community.

This investment was made through the Community Life component of the Development of Official Language Communities program. The funding includes an increase as part of the implementation of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028.

Quotes

"Community centres are the bedrock of our minority communities, bringing friends and neighbours together under one roof. Today's funding announcement in Nova Scotia gives La Picasse Cultural Community Centre the support it needs to keep providing educational French programming services in Isle Madame while strengthening its Acadian roots."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"I'm thrilled to announce this substantial federal investment in La Picasse Cultural Community Centre. This organization is known for its community involvement and commitment to the vitality of the French language. Our government is proud to support the vibrant Acadian culture that is so important to Cape Breton-Canso and our entire region."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament (Cape Breton-Canso)

"The funding announcement for our cultural community centre, La Picasse, marks a significant contribution to the local Acadian community. Gathering places like La Picasse offer residents in the region welcoming places where they can get to know each other better and offer a wide range of Francophone programming and cultural activities for all ages. We would like to thank our financial partners for their support for La Picasse."

– Rochelle Heudes, President, La Picasse Cultural Community Centre

Quick facts

Canadian Heritage supports two official languages funding programs from which include several initiatives. These programs are aimed at enhancing the vitality of English- and French-speaking minority communities and promoting the English and French languages in Canadian society.

The Community Life component of the Development of Official Languages Communities Program allows the Government of Canada to work with partners to offer official language minority communities access, in their own language, to cultural, heritage and artistic community activities necessary in ensuring their growth and development.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028 involves a total investment of $4.1 billion to support seven departments and 33 initiatives, new or improved, that protect and promote official languages in Canada.

This is the fifth five-year official languages plan in the past 20 years. The plan's 32 initiatives are structured according to four pillars. They are inspired by government priorities as well as issues raised by Canadian communities at the Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations 2022, as summarized in the Report on the consultations – Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations 2022.

All provinces and territories are home to official language minority communities, each with their unique realities and needs. The Action Plan is aimed at addressing the unique challenges faced by Francophone communities outside Quebec and Anglophone communities in Quebec.

La Picasse Cultural Community Centre is a non-profit organization that serves and represents the Acadian and Francophone communities on Isle Madame in Richmond County, Nova Scotia. The organization's mandate is to promote the French language and Acadian culture. It fulfils its mission by organizing a wide range of social, educational and cultural activities in French.

