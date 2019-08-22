Government of Canada Invests in Transitional Housing for Young Adults in London

LONDON, ON, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why, in May 2018, the Government launched the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), the largest program of its kind in Canadian history.

Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced a $559,463 financial commitment from the federal government for the renovation of a heritage building, constructed in 1885, to provide five supportive and affordable rental units to young adults leaving the care of The Children's Aid Society of London and Middlesex (CAS).

Thanks to this commitment by the NHCF, a pillar initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and to the investments of other partners, namely, the City of London, the residents of 340 Richmond Street, a project by Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU), will have full access to a wide range of wrap around supports. The services provided will include on-the-job training programs, housing stability support, community belonging and social inclusion programs, as well as health and wellness support.

For over 35 years, YOU has been in the business of building opportunities for youth through education, skills training, employment supports and referrals they need to lead positive lives. From health and dental care to housing, workshops and on-the-job skills training, YOU's vision is a community where youth are embraced and will thrive.

"Through investments in like this, our Government is providing assistance to those who need it most here in London and in all corners of the country. We are committed to making communities stronger through projects like these. These investments help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes for Canadians." – Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing to help improve the quality of life for these young adults. These new units in our community will give them a place to call home, where they can thrive and begin to build a new life for themselves." – Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Science and Sport and to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility (Accessibility) and Member of Parliament for London West

"This investment will make a real difference in this community and the lives of the young adults who will call call 340 Richmond Street home. Our Government remains committed to working with various partners to develop and implement solutions to housing both in here in London and across Canada." – Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament For London North Centre

"London is a caring community, and while we are fiercely committed to caring for and supporting our most vulnerable, no community can do it alone. That's why this type of investment is so critical. There is an urgent need for more affordable housing in London, as well as a need for increased supports and wrap-around services to assist those in periods of transition. This is not simply an investment in housing, it is an investment in people." – Ed Holder, Mayor of London

"Youth Opportunities Unlimited and Children's Aid Society of London and Middlesex will be working together at 340 Richmond to help young adults exiting the care of CAS. This building will be home to 5 young adults and a housing advisor; offering them affordable housing and access to supports that will include education, employment and the caring and support we all need; especially as we move into adulthood. Together, we will help these vulnerable young adults thrive." – Steve Cordes, Executive Director of Youth Opportunitues Unlimited

"The new Child and Youth Family Services Act (2017) provides the opportunity for eligible 16- and 17-year-old youth to receive protection services from Children's Aid Societies in the province of Ontario. This enables us to serve and support youth who are without housing and ongoing supports, within their community. The investment by the Government of Canada for Transitional Housing for young adults in London, will help provide supportive, safe and affordable housing to youth leaving the care of the Children's Aid Society of London and Middlesex. We are proud of our collaborative relationship with Youth Opportunities Unlimited and grateful for the wide range of wrap around supports this investment will afford." – Kristian Wilson, Senior Director of Service, London and Middlesex Children's Aid Society

The existing structure has a commercial unit on the main floor and two units (1-1bed and 1-2bed) on the 2nd and 3rd floors. Once the renovation is completed the building will have five transitional affordable housing units and one unit available to a live-in support worker (4-bachelors and 2-1bed) on the 2nd and 3rd floors. The main floor will be dedicated to services to be offered to the tenants and will include a computer lab, an employment resource centre and interview room.

Accessible features on the main floor will include doors (wider and automatic door opener), restrooms with wider doors and automatic openers, with washroom stalls, hand basins and dryers configured for accessibility, an accessible classroom and lab. None of the units will be accessible.

The project aims to achieve energy savings and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 26% compared to the National Energy Code for Buildings 2015.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

