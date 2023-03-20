ST. ALBERT, AB, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, and Her Worship Cathy Heron, Mayor of St. Albert, announced more than $13.9 million in joint funding to retrofit St. Albert Place, St. Albert's main community hub.

St. Albert Place is a key piece of infrastructure that not only serves as the municipality's City Hall, but is also its primary cultural facility, containing the public library, Musée Héritage Museum, Arden Theatre, and visual arts studios.

The funding announced today will lead to major energy savings, GHG emission reductions, and improvements to the building's climate resiliency. Funding will also improve the facility's accessibility, allowing community members of all ages and abilities to enjoy everything it has to offer for years to come. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 29.17% and greenhouse gas emissions by 558.8 tonnes annually.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to supporting infrastructure projects, such as the St. Albert Place retrofit, that improve life for Canadians and help move us towards our emissions goals. This project will benefit St. Albert socially, culturally, and environmentally through energy savings, emissions reductions, and accessibility improvements for an essential multi-purpose community facility."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"Thanks to the investment from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, we are thrilled that our City Hall, and hub of our community, will showcase St. Albert's commitment to being more energy efficient. The City is dedicated to exploring innovative ways to reduce our carbon footprint and adapting to a changing natural environment. These upgrades to the 39-year-old building not only take into consideration its historic significance, but also directly take action against climate change. At the same time, we are excited to include renovations that will increase accessibility for all who enter its doors. St. Albert will continue to commit to expanding our accessibility as part of our pledge as a welcoming and inclusive community."

Her Worship Cathy Heron, Mayor of St. Albert

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $5,704,871 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, while the City of St. Albert is contributing $8,260,571 .

is investing in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, while the is contributing . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through the green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. Eligible applicants in Yukon , Northwest Territories , and Nunavut can apply for funding until March 28, 2023 .

, , and can apply for funding until . For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

