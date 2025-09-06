Member of Parliament Sukh Dhaliwal announces support for festival that amplifies diverse voices

SURREY, BC, Sept. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Arts bring people together, celebrate Canada's cultural diversity, and showcase the many traditions and perspectives that enrich local communities.

Today, Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament (Surrey Newton), announced a $30,600 investment in the Sanjh Foundation. He made the announcement at the 2025 Sanjh Festival on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This funding, through the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, will support the festival as it celebrates the rich traditions of music, dance and literature across Surrey, one of the fastest growing, most culturally diverse cities in Canada. The festival features live music, poetry, storytelling, as well as interactive activities including showcases of South Asian folk and classical dances.

Earlier this year, the federal government invested $15,000 in the Sanjh Foundation's activity, Interactive Learning at Nagar Kirtan, celebrating Sikh Heritage Month. This funding was provided through the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program's Events component.

The Government of Canada's support for organizations like the Sanjh Foundation ensures that intercultural arts can thrive, which empowers artists from equity-deserving communities to flourish and contribute to our diverse cultural landscape.

Quotes

"When Canadians share their stories, traditions and art with each other, we are not only celebrating our diverse heritage, we are also strengthening our country. The Sanjh Foundation plays an important role in this work, giving artists and communities in Surrey a stage to tell their stories, share their traditions, and connect with one another to build understanding and pride in our cultural diversity."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"I am delighted to attend this year's Sanjh Festival, which celebrates our community's music, dance and energy. Our government's funding is giving artists the support they need to experiment, collaborate and bring new ideas to life while sharing their cultures with audiences locally and globally. The Sanjh Foundation is central to making these connections possible."

—Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament (Surrey Newton)

"This support from the Government of Canada strengthens our ability to uplift diverse voices through the arts. It allows us to continue building platforms where artists, storytellers and cultural leaders can connect, share and celebrate our rich heritage."

— Gagandeep Singh, President, Sanjh Foundation

Quick Facts

Founded in 2013, the Sanjh Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the arts, culture and heritage through public performances and educational seminars engaging the entire community, with an emphasis on music, dance and literature. The Foundation creates an inclusive environment where people of all backgrounds can learn, appreciate and celebrate diverse cultural and artistic traditions.

This year's Sanjh Festival takes place from September 5 to 6, 2025, at the Surrey Civic Plaza. It will feature dozens of artists and activities. It is one of British Columbia's largest free community arts and culture celebrations.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers, specialists, First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultural carriers to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects. It also allows local groups to honour their local history and heritage.

The Events component of the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program supports community-based events that: promote intercultural or interfaith understanding; promote discussions on multiculturalism, diversity, racism and religious discrimination; and celebrate a community's history and culture.

