Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions invests more than $1.6 million in snowmobile trail maintenance in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region to help attract winter activity enthusiasts from home and abroad in the coming years.

ALMA, QC, April 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Practising winter trail activities contributes to the vitality of Quebec's regions. Many regions have been impacted by the global pandemic and, specifically, by the temporary absence of international tourists. Outdoor activities have, however, allowed local inhabitants to have fun and take advantage of Canada's natural beauty and richness, while at the same time helping our communities diversify their economies.

To further showcase the unparalleled attractions of the regions of Quebec and to ensure that businesses and organizations offering winter trail activities are ready for the next and subsequent seasons, we need to continue investing in trail maintenance so as to provide an optimal experience for tourists both from home and abroad.

Enhancing the future winter season experience

With this in mind, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, acting on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $1,611,759 in funding under the Winter Tourism Initiative for the Club de motoneigistes Lac St-Jean; the Club de motoneigistes du Saguenay; the Club de moto-neige Lac Ceinture; the Club de motoneige Caribou-Conscrits; the Club de motoneige Les Loups du Nord; the Club Passe-Partout Roberval; the Club Coursiers des Neiges; and the Club motoneige Dolbeau-Mistassini.

Additional information on the projects is provided in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada is keen to support recreational, cultural and sports projects that have a positive impact on tourism and the local economy, especially in these uncertain times. The investments announced today will help with the upgrading and preparation of facilities for the post–COVID-19 recovery, and these initiatives will benefit all Canadians and, potentially, tourists from all around the world.

Quotes

"Since the start of the pandemic, hundreds of kilometres of trails in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region have enabled Quebecers to get away. Today, we are investing to improve the trails so that people can benefit even more from their regions' magnificent scenery. This will make a concrete difference in the lives of local families and, in coming years, will attract even more tourists from home and from around the world. Thank you to all of the employees and volunteers who work hard to provide proper maintenance to the trails!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Tourism is an economic driver for all our communities and will be a key part of our economic recovery. Winter tourism energizes the regions during the coldest months of the year and, as we have seen during the pandemic, contributes not only to the well-being of citizens but also to the vitality of local economies. Our government is proud to promote initiatives such as these, which are having a positive impact on regional economic development, supporting good jobs for the middle class and bringing joy to people in a northern country such as ours."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. With an initial budget of $10 million over two years under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, the Winter Tourism Initiative aims to increase the practice of winter trail activities and sports and the resulting economic benefits. It helps organizations acquire equipment and pursue maintenance activities that ensure the safety of cross-country ski, snowmobiling and quad trails. Given the significant benefits of the many projects submitted through the Initiative, the budget has been topped up to a current total of nearly $13 million .

over two years under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, the Winter Tourism Initiative aims to increase the practice of winter trail activities and sports and the resulting economic benefits. It helps organizations acquire equipment and pursue maintenance activities that ensure the safety of cross-country ski, snowmobiling and quad trails. Given the significant benefits of the many projects submitted through the Initiative, the budget has been topped up to a current total of nearly . CED is the key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . Through its 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations and the regions of Quebec prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

Backgrounder: Supporting winter tourism in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region

The following information, which complements the news release issued on April 8, 2021, specifies the breakdown of CED financial assistance by organization.

Summary

8 projects supported by CED

$1,611,759 in CED financial assistance

Details

