Government of Canada invests in skilled trades training in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's workforce needs more skilled trades workers. To encourage more people to pursue a career in the skilled trades, the Government of Canada is making investments to attract and train more young people to explore, enter and build careers in rewarding skilled trades and help support Canada's housing projects.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, announced more than $2.9 million in funding for nine projects under the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's Investments in Training Equipment stream. These projects, which result from two calls for proposals launched in 2022 and 2023, bolster training through the purchase of equipment and materials.

As part of this announcement, seven organizations that support apprenticeship training are receiving funding to purchase training equipment and materials, such as cranes, demolition machines, elevated work platforms, forklifts, power trowels and laser levelers. This new technological training equipment and machinery will help to enhance skilled trades training in various sectors.

Funding under the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's Investments in Training Equipment stream aims to improve the quality of training for apprentices in Red Seal trades. This funding stream was formerly part of the Union Training and Innovation Program.

The Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy is the Government's response to the skilled trades workforce's most pressing needs, including addressing barriers to people entering the skilled trades, addressing the housing crisis and increasing net-zero construction.

The Government of Canada invests nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship supports through grants, loans, tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits during in-school training, project funding, and support for the Red Seal Program to help build a robust skilled trades workforce for the future that is inclusive, certified and productive.

"The skilled trades are vital to our economy and to building the Canada of tomorrow. With this money, employers have access to state-of-the-art equipment for apprenticeship training. A new pool of innovative and talented tradespeople will not only fill available jobs, but also cultivate the skilled workforce we need to support a variety of sectors, including the housing industry."

"The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 955 thanks Minister Boissonnault and the Government of Canada for providing our local with crucial federal support through the Union Training and Innovation Program. This support will see our Budd Coutts Apprenticeship and Education Centre train the next generation of tower crane professionals for Alberta and beyond, a critical skilled trade needed to ensure all construction projects get off the ground, and other tradespeople can go to work."

Since the start of the Union Training and Innovation Program in 2017, the Government of Canada has invested nearly $305 million in grants and contributions funding under this program.

has invested nearly in grants and contributions funding under this program. Budget 2024 and Canada's Housing Plan have charted a path to building 3.87 million new homes by 2031. This means that Canada needs to hire and train thousands of new skilled tradespeople who can help build these homes.

Housing Plan have charted a path to building 3.87 million new homes by 2031. This means that needs to hire and train thousands of new skilled tradespeople who can help build these homes. According to BuildForce Canada, the construction industry needs to recruit 351,800 new workers by 2033. This need is driven predominantly by the expected retirement of 263,400 workers (21% of the 2023 labour force).

To help address the growing need for skilled trades workers, Budget 2024 announced the Government's intention to deliver a $90‑million investment for the Apprenticeship Service to support small and medium-sized employers in creating placements for apprentices and $10 million for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness program to encourage Canadians to explore and prepare for careers in the skilled trades.

for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness program to encourage Canadians to explore and prepare for careers in the skilled trades. The Government of Canada also supports apprentices financially as they progress through their technical training. Apprentices can access Employment Insurance benefits during technical training and can access up to $20,000 in interest-free Canada Apprentice Loans as well as apprenticeship grants of up to $4,000 . Canada.ca/skilled-trades provides Canadians with information about what the skilled trades are, how to become a tradesperson and what financial supports are available to them while in training.

also supports apprentices financially as they progress through their technical training. Apprentices can access Employment Insurance benefits during technical training and can access up to in interest-free Canada Apprentice Loans as well as apprenticeship grants of up to . Canada.ca/skilled-trades provides Canadians with information about what the skilled trades are, how to become a tradesperson and what financial supports are available to them while in training. On October 16 , the Minister will host Workforce Summit 2024, bringing together leaders from across Canada representing employers, governments, labour, education and training institutions, and others, to further the discussion on fostering a modern and productive labour market. Canadians are also invited to provide feedback on how to drive a modern, inclusive and productive labour market for the 21st century through an online engagement open until September 30, 2024 .

