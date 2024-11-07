OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Pacific salmon play an enormous cultural, economic and environmental role on the West Coast of Canada. These fish have complex life cycles which include migrating between freshwater and marine environments. Protecting Pacific salmon species and aquatic ecosystems in Canada remains at the forefront of our priorities.

Today, Member of Parliament Lloyd Longfield, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced nearly $1.5 million in funding over two and a half years to the University of Guelph. This funding will support research into the potential effects of diluted bitumen on adult migrating sockeye salmon, focusing on reproductive success and the survival of their offspring. The findings from this study will deepen our understanding of how exposure to diluted bitumen may impact Pacific salmon, and will further strengthen Canada's oil spill prevention and response planning capacity.

This project will actively engage Indigenous communities, while underscoring our shared commitment to protecting Pacific salmon, their habitat and the broader ecosystem, cultures, and livelihoods that depend on them.

The Oceans Protection Plan is a Canadian success story. When Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, experts, academia, and government work together to protect our environment, grow our economy, and support good jobs across the country, we deliver real results. Canada's Oceans Protection Plan will keep our oceans and coasts healthy, advance reconciliation, and build a clean future for our children and grandchildren.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to preserving this species that struggles to thrive in the face of climate change, habitat loss, and fishing pressures. I'm proud to announce this funding that will help ensure that Canada is able to leverage the latest science to conserve and restore Pacific salmon and their habitat."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

We're preserving our oceans thanks to the latest science and our invaluable partnerships with Indigenous communities. This research will ensure that the Pacific salmon remains a thriving part of Canada's ecosystems for generations to come.

The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport Canada

"Supporting the sustainability of Pacific salmon means supporting the continued prosperity of coastal and inland ecosystems, local cultures and economies. I look forward to following this research and watching the University of Guelph's renown excellence for research, innovation, and collaboration help to protect this culturally, economically, and environmentally important species."

Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph

"This funding complements over a decade of funding support from Fisheries and Oceans Canada for this incredibly important research program. It is also a well-deserving recognition that Drs. Alderman and Gillis have the expertise and reputation to carry out this critically relevant work. We celebrate this achievement which will help them further our mission to improve aquatic ecosystems in Canada."

Dr. Shayan Sharif, Acting Vice-President, Research and Innovation, University of Guelph

Quick Fact

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has dedicated $3.5 billion to the Oceans Protection Plan, making it the largest investment Canada has ever made to protect its coasts and waterways.

has dedicated to the Oceans Protection Plan, making it the largest investment has ever made to protect its coasts and waterways. Since its launch, over 50 initiatives have been implemented under the Oceans Protection Plan.

Canada's ocean economy accounts for approximately $31 .65 billion annually in GDP and employs approximately 300,000 Canadians across various industries.

Related products

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Andrew Richardson, Acting Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]