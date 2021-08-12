Government of Canada invests in research to better understand whale populations in the Arctic

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Narwhals, bowhead whales and beluga are iconic species of the Canadian Arctic. They play an important role in the ecosystem of the Arctic Ocean, and contribute to the livelihood and culture of Indigenous and coastal communities. Studying how these whale populations are affected by changes to our environment will help us understand the steps we need to take to make sure the species are swimming in our waters for future generations of Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, announced $228,736 over three years in funding provided by the Sustainable Fisheries Science Fund to the University of Manitoba. This project involves the analysis of DNA from narwhal, bowhead whale and beluga species to determine how these populations are structured, and to further assess how their population sizes may be affected by climate change, harvest levels, and human-caused changes to their environment over time.

This unique project will generate new data on the genetic structure, health and populations of these three whale species from the time period before European settlement in the Arctic through to the present day. This information will increase our understanding of how Arctic whale stocks may be affected by environmental changes, and will be used when making decisions on how best to manage the species so Indigenous and coastal communities can continue their way of life, and the species can thrive for years to come.

Quotes

"The health and sustainability of our aquatic species depends on our research. An investment in science to better understand the ecosystem and inform species management decisions is an investment in a stronger blue economy. Research is critical for a better understanding of how to sustainably manage these aquatic species and populations. This project will contribute towards protecting these aquatic species and maintaining the livelihoods provided by our aquatic ecosystems."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The narwhal, bowhead whale and beluga are iconic to the Canadian Arctic. Indigenous and Northern communities rely on them for their food and livelihood. The research being done by the University of Manitoba will contribute greatly to our understanding of how environmental changes are affecting whale populations, and what can be done to make sure the species and the communities continue to flourish."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

"We thank the Government of Canada for its support of this study, which is of great importance to understanding the Arctic ecosystem in its past, present and future state. This work is invaluable for communities, dependent on these species and their interactions with the larger environment, and I wish the research team a safe and fruitful study."

Dr. Digvir Jayas, Vice-President (Research and International) and Distinguished Professor, University of Manitoba

Quick Facts

The Arctic Ocean is home year-long to narwhals, and several populations of bowhead whales and beluga.

The Sustainable Fisheries Science Fund supports research and science to better inform the management of Canadian aquatic species.

In 2018, the Government of Canada announced amendments to the Fisheries Act that promoted restoration of degraded habitat and rebuilding of depleted fish stocks.

announced amendments to the Fisheries Act that promoted restoration of degraded habitat and rebuilding of depleted fish stocks. The amended Act also provided for comprehensive protection of all fish and fish habitat, and strengthened the role of Indigenous peoples in project reviews and policy development, while recognizing that decisions can be guided by principles of sustainability, precaution and ecosystem management.

Canada's blue economy and its future growth depend on the sustainable use and management of our ocean resources. A Blue Economy Strategy will enable us to protect and revitalize the health of our oceans while taking advantage of emerging economic growth opportunities throughout ocean sectors.

Associated Links

