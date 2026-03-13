OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is recognized globally for its exceptional fish and seafood. With three oceans and cold, pristine waters shaping our marine environments, Canada continues to deliver premium seafood products that are consistently valued in markets around the world.

This year, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, will be leading the Canadian delegation to Seafood Expo North America (SENA). The Seafood Expo runs from March 15 to 17, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts and is the largest seafood trade exposition of its kind in North America. SENA provides a global platform to showcase Canada's high quality, sustainably harvested seafood products and to share Canada's science based best practices in fisheries management, conservation and marine ecosystem protection.

Fish and seafood are among the largest single food commodities exported by Canada. Canada exported $8.5 billion worth of fish and seafood to 114 countries in 2025. Lobster was Canada's most valuable export species, worth over $3 billion last year.

We are committed to stimulating innovation and sustainability in our fish and seafood sector to meet growing market demands. In Canada, we have a well-regulated, scientifically monitored and legally enforced industry that's economically prosperous, environmentally sustainable and socially responsible. It's also an industry that benefits from a highly skilled workforce and constant innovation. By prioritizing quality and working with global partners on shared interests, Canada continues to be a reliable trading partner and leader in sustainable fisheries and marine conservation.

Quotes

"Canadian harvesters and processors produce some of the best seafood in the world, full stop. Last year, Canada exported $8.5 billion worth of fish and seafood to 114 countries -- and there's plenty more room to grow. This industry drives economies in coastal communities right across Canada, and these products belong on every market, every shelf, and every table around the world."

- The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

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Quick Facts

Canadian and US seafood harvesters and processors are closely interconnected, supporting North American food security.

The United States remains Canada's largest export market accounting for over two thirds (72 per cent) of our exports, reaching $6.1 billion in 2025.

Canada's most valuable exports by species in 2025 were lobster, snow/queen crab and Atlantic salmon.

In 2025, these species represented 65 per cent ($5.5 billion) of the total value and 40 per cent (204,500 tonnes) of the total volume of fish and seafood exports.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]