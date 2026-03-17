MONTREAL, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will make a critical minerals announcement in Montreal, Quebec. He will be joined by Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, as well as by representatives from the Canada Infrastructure Bank and Export Development Canada. A media availability will follow.

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. ET

All accredited media are asked to pre-register by emailing [email protected]. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Follow Natural Resources Canada on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]