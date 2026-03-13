OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Wild Atlantic salmon holds an iconic status in Atlantic Canada and Québec. It has deep cultural and economic significance and is an integral part of Canada's history and identity. The Government of Canada is committed to the conservation and recovery of this species under Canada's National Strategy to Ensure the Future of Atlantic Salmon.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, announced four projects to advance the Strategy's vision of creating the conditions for Atlantic salmon to thrive. Together, these projects develop the tools, knowledge, and governance structures needed to guide the Strategy's implementation over its 12-year lifespan.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is supporting four projects with the following partners:

The Atlantic Policy Congress of First Nations Chiefs Secretariat is leading on the Collaborative Governance Approach for the Strategy to strengthen Indigenous-led governance, knowledge, and collaboration for the conservation, protection, and restoration of Atlantic salmon and its habitats to ensure survival for future generations.

The Institut de développement durable des Premières Nations du Québec et du Labrador is engaging with communities to gather Indigenous knowledge related to Atlantic salmon and hold Indigenous round-tables to promote the integration of two-eyed seeing.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation is leading the Habitat Connectivity Assessment and Barrier Prioritization project which is aimed at improving the assessment, monitoring, and reporting of freshwater connectivity for Atlantic salmon.

The Foundation for Conservation of Atlantic Salmon is holding inter-provincial symposiums in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick with the goal of sharing information, best-practices, and to foster insightful discussions with the leaders of the Atlantic salmon community.

These projects support the goals of the Strategy, including to collaboratively develop processes and approaches for salmon conservation across eastern Canada; build capacity within and between Indigenous communities and organizations; establish governance structures; and create opportunities for sharing knowledge, data, and/or collaborative reporting.

Canada will continue to make the best knowledge and information available to support decision making, climate resilient actions and mitigate threats to this iconic species.

Quotes

"Atlantic salmon are woven into the identity of Atlantic Canada and Quebec. Protecting them is a commitment to every person and every culture that has depended on them for generations. The partnerships we're announcing today bring Indigenous organizations and conservation leaders together around a shared foundation -- so that salmon, and the communities that cherish them, can thrive for decades to come."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Quick Facts

Canada's national strategy to ensure the future of Atlantic salmon 2024-2036 was published on March 13, 2025.

The Strategy reflects what was heard during extensive engagement efforts with Indigenous organizations, provincial governments, grassroots organizations, and other key stakeholders.

The funding support from DFO is as follows: The Atlantic Policy Congress of First Nations Chiefs Secretariat receives $450,000. The Institut de développement durable des Premières Nations du Québec et du Labrador receives over $267,000. The Atlantic Salmon Federation receives $286,000. The Foundation for Conservation of Atlantic Salmon receives $200,000.



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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]