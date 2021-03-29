Government of Canada invests in research to better understand the effects of contaminants on aquatic ecosystems

OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is further investing in research to better inform the protection of our oceans, lakes, rivers and waterways and the many species that call them home. The unfortunate reality is that microplastics, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and oil- and gas-related contaminants enter our water systems due to human activity. This means we must continue to study and understand the threats that our ecosystems face.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, announced $2,891,371 over four years in funding for contaminants research. This funding supports nine research projects addressing the biological effects of contaminants on aquatic species. Two of these projects are funded under the Oceans Protection Plan's Fate, Behaviour, and Effects Initiative, which aims to better understand oil spill behaviour so we can better inform the protection of our waterways against its biological effects.

The Government of Canada will continue to invest in science and research to understand what our oceans, lakes, rivers, and waterways need to sustain the countless lifeforms that call them home. Whether it is studying the impact of contaminants on the iconic species that Canadians love, like killer whales, or studying their impact on the species we harvest, like shellfish, today's investment will help collect the data and information needed to keep Canada's waterways healthy for generations to come.

Quotes

"Canada is well-positioned to be a world leader in the emerging blue economy. We are home to the world's longest coastline, three oceans, and thousands of lakes. It is therefore critical that we study and understand all threats, including contaminants, to our aquatic ecosystems to ensure that these bodies of water can continue to sustain the countless resources and livelihoods they generate. Today's investments will strengthen Canada's blue economy and ensure all our decisions continue to be grounded in science and sustainability."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Through the Oceans Protection Plan, we are building a marine safety system with stronger protections for marine species than ever before. We're accomplishing this by bringing together science, technology and traditional knowledge to protect Canada's unique coastal ecosystem from coast-to-coast-to-coast. The results of these research projects will help us further protect the marine ecosystem, our communities and our economy."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Science Sector funds research on the biological effects of contaminants.





The $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect Canada's coasts and waterways. This national plan is creating a stronger marine safety system that provides economic opportunities for Canadians today, while protecting our coastlines and clean water for generations to come. This work is being done in close collaboration with Indigenous peoples, local stakeholders and coastal communities.





Since the Oceans Protection Plan started in November 2016, over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research and ecosystem protection that span coast-to-coast-to-coast. The Fate, Behaviour and Effects Initiative supports research on oil spill behaviour, its biological effects and potential mitigation measures.





Minister Jordan launched the engagement on Canada's Blue Economy Strategy on February 8, 2021. The World Bank defines the blue economy as the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health. Canada's ocean sectors contribute approximately $31.7 billion annually in gross domestic product and account for close to 300,000 jobs.

Backgrounder

About contaminants research funding

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) supports external research on the biological effects of contaminants on aquatic organisms. Priority research areas include:

Microplastics

Oil- and gas-related contaminants

Pesticides

Contaminants and issues of emerging concern

The nine projects announced today total $2,891,371 in funding over four years. Information about these projects including recipients, objectives, and funding amounts can be found in the table below.

Learn more about contaminants and research projects funded through DFO Science.

Contaminants research projects

Recipient Title Objective Funding Contribution Huntsman Marine

Science Centre Single and mixed polycyclic

aromatic compound toxicity

data generation for the

improvement of oil spill

models The project will study several factors

that affect how contaminants related

to oil spills impact Atlantic marine

species including lobster, sea urchins

and cod $600,000 2 years Ocean Wise Investigating contaminant-

related health effects in killer

whales using omics A project to measure the levels of

contaminants in southern resident

killer whales and evaluate related

health effects $284,326 3 years L'Université du Québec

à Rimouski Étude des effets chroniques

d'une exposition aux

microplastiques sur le

pétoncle géant, une espèce

marine d'intérêt socio-

économique A study that examines the biological

effects of microplastics on sea scallops.

The research will provide data on the

impact of microplastics on this species, which may be applicable for marine

fisheries and shellfish aquaculture $230,468 4 years IISD-Experimental

Lakes Area Fate, bioaccumulation, and

ecological effects of mixtures

of the psychoactive drug

venlafaxine in freshwater

ecosystems A project to characterize the effects

of exposure to an antipsychotic pharmaceutical on several aquatic

species and communities by undertaking

a series of experiments that use

ecosystem-based enclosures $220,736 3 years University of Waterloo Assessing the potential

effects on wild fish, of

representative chiral

pharmaceuticals present

in upgraded municipal

wastewater effluents

(meeting the Wastewater

Systems Effluent

Regulations) A study to integrate a fate and effects

model, lab studies and field assessments

to examine how anti-depressants

(including metabolites and various chemical

forms) move in the environment,

bioaccumulate in fish and cause changes in

key biological processes $219,420 3 years University of Toronto Ecosystem-based

experiments to determine

the ecological impacts of

microplastics on freshwater

fish and their food web This project seeks to test the ecological

impacts of microplastics on fish and their

associated food web in a series of

experiments using ecosystem-based e

nclosures $217,870 3 years Ocean Wise Environmental Relevance of

Microplastics in the Coastal

Ocean: Strait of Georgia

as a Case Study A project to study microplastics in the

Salish Sea and examine the thresholds

for negative impacts of microplastic

textile fibres in the food web $274,822 3 years McGill University Micro- and nanoplastics in

aquatic environments:

sources, properties and

methods to understand

uptake and translocation A study to assess how small micro-

and nanoplastics end up in Canadian

aquatic environments and how their

properties affect travel into and within

the body of aquatic organisms

potentially resulting in health effects $217,733 3 years Simon Fraser

University The effects of individual

polyaromatic compounds

and petroleum hydrocarbon

mixtures on Pacific marine

organisms A project to study several factors that

affect how contaminants related to oil

spills impact Pacific marine species

including oysters sea urchins and herring $625,996 2 years TOTAL $2,891,371

