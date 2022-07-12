Today, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport, on behalf of the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of more than $720,000 for four community revitalization projects across the city of Calgary. The investments will provide residents and visitors of all ages and abilities with greater access to sport and recreation facilities.

Projects receiving federal funding include:

Alberta Urban Athletics Association is receiving $78,000 to develop an outdoor gym in McHugh Bluff .

is receiving to develop an outdoor gym in . The City of Calgary is receiving $75,000 to expand and revitalize four outdoor basketball courts located in Calgary's Saddle Ridge, Coventry Hills and McKenzie Lake communities.

is receiving to expand and revitalize four outdoor basketball courts located in Saddle Ridge, Coventry Hills and communities. Hawkwood Community Association is receiving $85,612 to create an outdoor fitness centre that is useable year round with a multipurpose paved rink, skating area, basketball courts, tennis courts with pickleball, indoor play area and pathways.

is receiving to create an outdoor fitness centre that is useable year round with a multipurpose paved rink, skating area, basketball courts, tennis courts with pickleball, indoor play area and pathways. Vivo for Healthier Generations Society is receiving $490,000 to create a new outdoor courtyard and plaza and improve accessibility at its recreation centre in Calgary .

The combined federal investment of $728,612 is expected to help create or maintain 15 jobs, increase accessibility to recreation spaces for residents and visitors, and support investment attraction and business activity.

The Government of Alberta has been a key partner in supporting the revitalization of recreation facilities in Calgary by providing nearly $1 million to help upgrade three of these community centered organizations: Alberta Urban Athletics Association ($35,000), Vivo for Healthier Generations Society (close to $150,000), and Hawkwood Community Association ($771,000).

"Our government is making investments here in Alberta, to increase the accessibility of community spaces, create green infrastructure and improve quality of life for people through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. Today's investment to expand recreational spaces in Calgary will ensure residents of all ages and abilities can benefit from accessible outdoor activities in their community."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan



"Recreational infrastructure is vital to strong, vibrant communities. Whether it's to have fun with friends or work to achieve a personal goal, movement plays a key role in maintaining our well-being and a healthy lifestyle. Physical activity is crucial for our physical and mental wellbeing, and public infrastructure like this enhances our social and community health as well! Today's investment is supporting and providing Calgarians with more access to take part in sport and be more physically active, while bolstering Calgary's reputation as a world-class city in which to live, work and play."

- Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"In every season, Calgarians know the benefits of getting outside and engaging in recreational activities. I'm proud that our government is investing in community-led recreation projects that lay the groundwork for a strong recovery while creating lasting amenities to be enjoyed by generations to come."

- George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Being able to go out and play is one of the best things you can do for your physical and mental health. That's why Alberta's government is also providing nearly $1 million to non-profit community organizations to build and upgrade outdoor recreation facilities. I thank all funding partners for their contributions. Together, we are helping Albertans with their overall well-being and contributing to vibrant, healthy communities for generations to come."

- Ron Orr, Minister of Culture, Government of Alberta

"Healthy neighbourhoods need high-quality spaces where people can be active throughout the year. Supporting the health and wellbeing of Calgarians requires investments in recreation infrastructure from all orders of government. Today's announcement is welcome news as these projects will provide much-needed sports and healthy living opportunities for all."

- Jyoti Gondek, Mayor, City of Calgary

"If the pandemic taught us anything, it was the vital importance of good health and the value of connecting to our community and to nature. By ensuring Calgarians of every ability can easily access Vivo and enhancing our outdoor spaces, this investment will create a deep-rooted legacy of healthier generations in our city."

- Cynthia Watson, Chief Evolution Officer, Vivo for Healthier Generations

"The AUAA is excited to be working with PrairiesCan on the development of an outdoor fitness park in Calgary's McHugh Bluff Park. As this fitness park is open to the public, the site is being designed to ensure all residents of, and visitors to Calgary, are able to take advantage of this facility regardless of fitness level. Anyone will be welcome to use this facility and enjoy their own unique fitness experience."

- Peter Hamilton, President, Alberta Urban Athletics Association

"Communities such as Hawkwood benefit greatly from having an outdoor space where residents of all ages and cultures can gather and enjoy physical activities. The coming together of the community has been nothing short of magnificent, especially after a tough couple of years. This investment in our community will pay dividends for our mental and physical health for many years to come."

- Kevan Newman, President of the Hawkwood Community Association

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) is helping communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

build and improve community infrastructure so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national allocation of $500 million over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other public institutions, as well as Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery.

over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other public institutions, as well as Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery. Projects being supported through the Fund are focused on revitalizing downtown cores and main streets; reinventing outdoor spaces; creating green infrastructure; and increasing the accessibility of community spaces.

PrairiesCan is administering the Fund in Alberta .

