Investment to help mining, utilities, and oil and gas sectors use 5G technology to improve safety and productivity

MARKHAM, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Technology is changing the way we live, work and engage with each other. While Canadians rely on wireless services for work, school and health care, digital technologies can also help make companies more productive and competitive. The Government of Canada understands the importance of bringing advanced wireless technology to all parts of the economy, including the industrial sector.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $14 million in Redline Communications to produce next-generation telecommunications products that will help industries such as the mining, utilities, and oil and gas sectors make their operations safer and more productive.

This investment will support a $39.5-million project allowing Redline to design a 5G wireless solution called Industrial 5G, which will provide the necessary speeds and bandwidth to reap the benefits of the Internet of Things. For example, Redline's equipment will allow clients to remotely monitor and control AI-enabled machinery so that they can interact and share information in real time, thus improving productivity and the safety of workers.

Redline is the largest Canadian-owned wireless technology company and has been a leader in network wireless communications for over 20 years. This contribution will help create and maintain 111 well-paying jobs and create up to 13 co-op positions for Canadians.

Quotes

"This investment in a Canadian company will boost Canada's strength in 5G technologies and help Redline remain on the cutting edge of wireless technologies, which will in turn help our industrial sector stay competitive. This technology holds great promise to make the mining and oil and gas industries more effective and productive, and at the same time, safer for their employees."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This investment will accelerate the innovative development of products and solutions for mission-critical industrial networks developed in conjunction with our leading customers worldwide. We express our appreciation for the confidence shown by the Strategic Innovation Fund in their support to creating a world-leading team of highly skilled staff and increased collaboration with universities."

– Stephen Sorocky, CEO of Redline Communications

Quick facts

Located in Markham, Ontario , Redline Communications has been a Canadian leader in private network wireless communications for over 20 years.

, Redline Communications has been a Canadian leader in private network wireless communications for over 20 years. The Government of Canada's funding announced today comes from the Strategic Innovation Fund.

funding announced today comes from the Strategic Innovation Fund. Redline has signed on to the Government of Canada's 50 – 30 Challenge, pledging to increase the representation and inclusion of diverse groups in its workplace by attaining gender parity and significant representation of under-represented groups in its senior leadership.

Associated links

Contacts

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow ISED on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: John Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Stephen Sorocky, CEO of Redline Communications, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

